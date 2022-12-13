Wintershall Dea submits plan for development of the Dvalin North

Field development to increase gas exports to Europe

Partnership will invest 780 million Euro to develop biggest discovery in Norway of 2021

Development will be a tie back to the Heidrun platform via the Dvalin field

Wintershall Dea, and partners Petoro and Sval Energi, are set to increase gas exports to Europe with the development of the Dvalin North field in the Norwegian Sea.

The handing over of the Plan for Development and Operation (PDO) on December 13 to the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy, marks rapid progress from exploration to execution for the Dvalin North field, which was the largest discovery in Norway in 2021. Dvalin North is the latest in a line of Wintershall Dea operated, and partner operated, project sanctions on the Norwegian Continental Shelf this year.

Roy Padget, Wintershall Dea; Christian Holst, Sval; Michael Zechner, Wintershall Dea; Terje Aasland, Minister of Petroleum and Energy; Kjell M. Lund, Petoro, Connie Wergeland, Wintershall Dea. Credit Wintershall Dea / Kjetil Hjertvik

‘This field builds on our existing position as one of the largest producers of Norwegian gas at a time when Europe needs more energy,’ said Dawn Summers, Wintershall Dea Chief Operating Officer. ‘Committing to a development only the year after discovery is very rare, but shows our determination to supply natural gas to Europe through a major investment in Norway.’

The Dvalin North discovery is a consequence of Wintershall Dea’s strategy to explore for hydrocarbons close to existing assets. As a tie-back to the Heidrun platform via the operated Dvalin field, Dvalin North is utilizing existing infrastructure in the region, ensuring future production volumes with low carbon intensity.

‘We are a firm believer in using smart, subsea engineering to supply the European market with vital fuel. Dvalin North will be our fifth operated subsea field in Norway and we are committed to investing in delivering even more. As a gas supplier and subsea expert we are delivering on our goal of producing more energy with lower emissions,’ said Wintershall Dea Norge MD, Michael Zechner.

The Dvalin North partnership will commit some 780 million Euro (8 billion NOK) to develop the discovery, drilling three producing wells from a single subsea template located 10km to the north of the existing Dvalin field. Dvalin is forecast to come into production in the coming months. Dvalin North is scheduled for planned start-up late 2026.

The Dvalin North gas field is located around 200 km off the coast of Northern Norway, west of Sandnessjøen at a water depth of 420 metres. It is estimated to contain around 84 million barrels of oil equivalent and the gas will be exported via the Polarled pipeline to Nyhamna near Kristiansund in mid Norway.

Wintershall Dea is operator of the field with a 55% share. Petoro has 35% and Sval Energi has 10%.

Original article link

Source: Wintershall Dea