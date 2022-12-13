Woman who experienced persistent taste had ‘two’ tumours in her

The Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery, and Psychiatry states that while taste distortion is rare in cancer, partial dysgeusia in which all tastes are interpreted as sweet is also rare.

Nonetheless, the patient was later confirmed to have small-cell lung cancer.

The report stated: “Imaging with the CT scan revealed two pulmonary masses in the right upper lobe and hepatic metastases.

“Usually when a patient presents with a sweet taste in their mouth, the first thought is of diabetes leading to a check of serum glucose levels.”