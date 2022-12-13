Women’s Tennis Releases Spring Schedule – Boise State University

Boise State women’s tennis has released its schedule for the 2023 spring duals season, head coachannounced Tuesday. The slate features 11 home matches and three contests against power-five opponents.The Broncos kick off their season with a seven-match homestand, beginning with a three-match weekend against Montana State (Jan. 27), Idaho State and Lewis-Clark State (Jan. 28). The following weekend the Blue and Orange welcome 2022 NCAA-Championships participant Washington (Feb. 3) and Wisconsin (Feb. 5). The homestand then concludes with matchups against SeattleU (Feb. 10) at the Eagle Tennis Club, and UTEP (Feb. 12).The first road trip for the Broncos takes them to Oregon for a contest against Pac-12 Oregon (Feb. 17) in Eugene before taking on Portland State (Feb. 18) in Portland. Boise State then travels to Gonzaga (Feb. 25) and BYU (March 10) to round out nonconference play.The Mountain West slate begins away from Boise as the Blue and Orange face Nevada (March 25) and San Jose State (March 26) in Reno, Nev. Boise State will play its first home matches in over a month when they welcome UNLV and San Diego State, April 1st and 2nd, respectively. Following that are matchups against Air Force (April 7) and New Mexico (April 8) in USAFA, Colo.The final home matches of the year for Boise State will take place April 15th and 16th when the Broncos host Wyoming before the home finale against Colorado State. To conclude the regular season the Broncos travel to Logan, Utah, for contests against Utah State (April 20) and Fresno State (April 21).This year’s Mountain West Championships will be held in Las Vegas, Nev., April 26-29.