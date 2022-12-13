Yellowstone actor highlights World’s Largest Belt Buckle ahead of

ABILENE, Kan. (WIBW) – A familiar face on the hit T.V. show Yellowstone has highlighted a local attraction ahead of its unveiling.

Visit Abilene and the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau says it plans to unveil the World’s Largest Belt Buckle at noon on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at Grandstand on Pine St. – across from Royer Bandshell in Eisenhower Park.

Yellowstone’s Jefferson White had this to say:

White noted that there would be a staircase to take tourists to the top where they can get a picture “wearing” the buckle.

The organizations said replica belt buckles can be preordered and picked up at the Abilene Visitors Center, 201 NW 2nd St., starting at 1 p.m. on Dec. 21.

