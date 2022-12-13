‘Yellowstone’ Actor Luke Grimes Signs Major Record Deal,

Luke Grimes is widely known for playing the leading role of Kayce Dutton on the hit TV show, Yellowstone, but in addition to acting, he has also made it clear that he has a strong passion for music. Now, that side of his life is finally starting to take on a new light as Grimes has officially signed a major record deal with Universal Music Group Nashville in association with Range Music.

“As an actor, Luke Grimes has effortlessly brought the cowboy lifestyle to the forefront of American culture,” said UMGN President Cindy Mabe. “As a country music artist, Luke has tapped into that same honesty and authenticity to capture a raw grit and pure depth of artistry that will expand the sound and reach of country music. We are so excited and proud to welcome Luke Grimes to Universal Music Group Nashville.”

In addition to the news of his newly inked deal, Grimes revealed that his first solo release, “No Horse To Ride,” is set to drop on Friday (Dec. 16). Written by Grimes with Jonathan Singleton and Tony Lane, fans and fellow industry members have already shown a considerable amount of excitement for the new twangy tune after hearing a teaser that Grimes posted to Instagram.

“Thanks for sharing. Can’t wait to hear more!!” one user wrote while another said, “Luke starting his music career is the best thing that’s happening to us rn.”

The actor grew up in Ohio with a father who worked as a Pentecostal pastor. Since Grimes spent a significant amount of time in the church, he learned to play several musical instruments including the guitar, the piano, and the drums at church camp. He also developed a deep appreciation for country music legends, Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, and Willie Nelson, along with Colter Wall, Ruston Kelly, Paul Cauthen, and the late Townes Van Zandt.

When he got older, these skills allowed him to become a drummer and songwriter for a country band based in Los Angeles.

UMGN EVP & COO Mike Harris, UMGN President Cindy Mabe, Luke Grimes, UMGN EVP A&R Brian Wright, UMGN SVP Business & Legal Affairs Rob Femia

Photo Credit: Chris Hollo

Eventually, his acting career took over, causing his music abilities to be placed on the back burner for some time. In addition to Yellowstone, he also found success acting in films such as The Magnificent Seven and American Sniper. However, through all the different movie sets, Grimes still kept his love for music close to his heart.

“Luke is a special spirit who puts honesty above all else in his art,” added Range Music Managing Partner Matt Graham. “We at Range are excited to partner with Brian, Cindy and the rest of the UMG team to help him fulfill his dreams of sharing his songs with country music fans.”

When he’s not playing the role of a Yellowstone Ranch Hand, Grimes is following the lead of the artists who have paved the way for him. He continues to hone in on his craft from his home in Montana as he steps into the next chapter of his career.

Grimes has also taken the steps to build a community in Nashville by spending months there at a time and writing with some acclaimed songwriters including Jonathan Singleton, Tony Lane, Randy Montana, Brent Cobb, Jamey Johnson, Love Junkies, Josh Osborne, Jon Randall, and Jessie Alexander.

By releasing his upcoming song, Grimes is giving fans a taste of what’s to come on his debut album for Range Music/Mercury Nashville, which he is working on with Grammy Award-winning producer and songwriter Dave Cobb.