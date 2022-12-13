Yellowstone Season 5 Will Provide Fans Answers to Their

Paramount’s multi-nominated neo-Western Yellowstone progressively became one of cable’s biggest series, emerging as a must-watch show by its second season. As a result, Yellowstone’s loyal fanbase and popularity have soared throughout its five seasons, spawning several spinoffs. The current season premiered November 13th with a total of 14 episodes separated into two parts. The conclusion to the first half of season five is around the corner with only one more episode left before the midseason finale, leaving viewers curious about some of the season’s unanswered questions.





The Western drama has enveloped audiences with its interconnected plot following the sixth-generation Dutton family ranch owners as they maneuver internal family conflicts, land developers, local national park, and the neighboring Broken Rock Indian Reservation across four seasons. In an exclusive interview with TheWrap, Luke Grimes, who portrays Kayce Dutton, states that season five plays a key role in moving the story forward and answering lingering questions for fans.

MOVIEWEB VIDEO OF THE DAY

“I feel like this really gets things moving. Season 5 really starts to push the story into a direction where you go, ‘Okay, it’s all about to happen now,’” Grimes mentions in his interview with TheWrap. “For example, Kayce and Monica who’ve had a really hard time sort of deciding where they belong in this story are, by the end of this season, really starting to make some decisions. There are a lot of flashbacks where you find out a lot of information about some of the questions that you might have had as far as, what is the brand? What is all this about? Everything starts to get tied together in a way that lets it go somewhere.”

The fifth season’s first half is coming to a close Sunday, December 18th, so it’s unlikely many of the fans’ questions will be resolved in this finale. However, there are still seven more episodes expected to premiere next year and according to Grimes, fans can expect their burning questions to be satisfactorily answered by the season’s developments.

Related: Yellowstone Explained: Why is it So Popular, and What Is It?





Yellowstone’s Ever-Expanding Universe Is Bringing One More Sequel Into The Franchise

Paramount Global Distribution Group

Yellowstone’s universe has blossomed ever since the series’ inception in 2018, bringing forth three spinoff series to date, 1883, 1923, and 6666. Taylor Sheridan is the architect of this accrescent universe as the show’s creator, bringing American Westerns back into mainstream popularity. The prequel 1883 was a massive hit with fans and critics, garnering more interest in the Dutton family and their empire. The upcoming series, 1923, serves as the sequel to 1883 and is another prequel to the series Yellowstone. Audiences will learn more about the Dutton family dynasty in the upcoming series, which follows patriarch John Dutton I during the impending Great Depression and prohibition period of America, ultimately bridging the gap between 1883 and Yellowstone.

Although 1923 is slated to premiere December 18th exclusively on Paramount+, it’s not the last spinoff for the Yellowstone franchise. It was announced February 2021 that another planned spinoff called 6666 has been added to the lineup. This series is set in the present day and focuses on the centuries-old Four Sixes Ranch (6666 Ranch) in Texas. Yellowstone first introduced the ranch in season four’s backdoor pilot as a place where “cowboys are invented,” as stated by Yellowstone’s fan-favorite character, Rip Wheeler. 6666 Ranch was deemed fit as the place to teach the underperforming Jimmy Hurdstorm the proper discipline and skill a ranch hand needs. According to Paramount+, the show will dive into the enriched history of the legendary ranch. Unfortunately, further details about the show’s cast, release, and plot details are still underwraps, so Yellowstone enthusiasts will have to wait for more information to be revealed about the upcoming series in the coming months. For now, Paramount has released the following official synopsis, giving an overview of what’s to come in the upcoming installment of the contemporary cowboy Western franchise:

“Founded when Comanches still ruled West Texas, no ranch in America is more steeped in the history of the West than the 6666. Still operating as it did two centuries before, and encompassing an entire county, the 6666 is where the rule of law and the laws of nature merge in a place where the most dangerous thing one does is the next thing…The 6666 is synonymous with the merciless endeavor to raise the finest horses and livestock in the world, and ultimately where world class cowboys are born and made.”

Catch the latest season of Yellowstone Sundays at 8 PM EST on Paramount Network. And if you’re looking to start the franchise, previous seasons can be found directly on Paramount Network’s site or through streaming on Philo, Sling TV, or Peacock.