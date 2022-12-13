Yellowstone Season 6: Check out release date, cast and plot

Yellowstone season 5 has just begun, yet assuming you felt that would prevent us from wondering about a season 6, you’d be exceptionally wrong. Who would have no desire to know whether fans are getting more episodes loaded up with beautiful Montana views, hot ranchers riding horses, and, of course, Dutton family drama?

Yellowstone Season 3 was the one from when this series really shoved it off. Since Yellowstone is Paramount’s flagship series, it seems to be reasonable that the network will order a 6th season in the wake of witnessing the show’s rising popularity, particularly since season 4.

Here’s everything we know so far about Yellowstone season 6.

Yellowstone Season 6 Release Date

Sadly, as of December 2022, there’s been no announcement of a 6th season. Yet, that doesn’t mean we have to think that there will be no season 6. Paramount tends to be hush-hush when it comes to renewals, no renewal announcement yet doesn’t mean bad news. We have to wait for some time for the renewal update.

Yellowstone Season 6 Cast

Currently, there is no confirmation of the Yellow Stone season 6. Check out the potential cast members.

Kevin Costner as John Dutton

Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton

Kelly Reilly as Bethany Dutton

Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton

Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler

Kelsey Asbille as Monica Long Dutton

Brecken Merrill as Tate Dutton

Gil Birmingham as Chief Thomas Rainwater

Forrie J. Smith as Lloyd Pierce

Denim Richards as Colby Mayfield

Ian Bohen as Ryan

Ryan Bingham as Walker

Finn Little as Carter

Yellowstone Season 6 Plot

This is another that is difficult to anticipate at the moment since we don’t have any idea how season 5 will end. Yet, on the off chance that we needed to guess, season 6 would be loaded up with as much tension, drama, and cowboy hats as we’ve come to expect from any Yellowstone season.