‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Inks Deal With UMG Nashville

Universal Music Group Nashville has signed actor-musician Luke Grimes, in association with Range Music. Grimes is known for his role portraying Kayce Dutton on the hit Paramount Network series Yellowstone.

Grimes previously released a snippet of his new song “No Horse to Ride,” which will release Friday (Dec. 16). He wrote the song with Tony Lane and Jonathan Singleton and is currently working on his debut major-label album with producer Dave Cobb (Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton).

“As an actor, Luke Grimes has effortlessly brought the cowboy lifestyle to the forefront of American culture,” said UMGN president Cindy Mabe via a statement. “As a country music artist, Luke has tapped into that same honesty and authenticity to capture a raw grit and pure depth of artistry that will expand the sound and reach of country music. We are so excited and proud to welcome Luke Grimes to Universal Music Group Nashville.”

“Luke is a special spirit who puts honesty above all else in his art,” added Range Music managing partner Matt Graham. “We at Range are excited to partner with Brian, Cindy and the rest of the UMG team to help him fulfill his dreams of sharing his songs with country music fans.”

Prior to his role on Yellowstone, Grimes appeared in movies including American Sniper and The Magnificent Seven. The Ohio native also grew up playing music in church, picking up drums, guitar and piano. Prior to becoming an actor, Grimes was a drummer and songwriter for a country band in Los Angeles.

Universal Music Group Nashville’s roster includes Eric Church, Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, Alan Jackson, The War and Treaty, Chris Stapleton and Darius Rucker, among others.