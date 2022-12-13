Yellowstone Star Luke Grimes Inks Deal With Universal Music Group

Incase ya haven’t heard, Yellowstone star Luke Grimes, who plays Kayce Dutton on the show, is stepping foot into the country music realm.

The lifelong musician announced in September that he has a full on country album in the works, and he also will be playing at Stagecoach in 2023.

Not to mention, he teased his new single “No Horse To Ride” earlier this week, announcing that it’ll officially be dropping this Friday.

Needless to say, Grimes has been a busy guy over the past year, between starring in Yellowstone, and making new music on top of that.

But now, he’s upped his country music career another notch, before it has even really started…

Because according to Music Row, Grimes has officially signed to Universal Music Group Nashville.

This is huge news ahead of his debut single, which he wrote alongside Jonathan Singleton and Tony Lane.

Universal Music Group President Cindy Mabe expressed her excitement for signing Grimes:

“As an actor, Luke Grimes has effortlessly brought the cowboy lifestyle to the forefront of American culture.

As a country music artist, Luke has tapped into that same honesty and authenticity to capture a raw grit and pure depth of artistry that will expand the sound and reach of country music. We are so excited and proud to welcome Luke Grimes to Universal Music Group Nashville.”

Range Music Managing Partner Matt Graham also added:

“Luke is a special spirit who puts honesty above all else in his art. We at Range are excited to partner with Brian [Wright], Cindy and the rest of the UMG team to help him fulfill his dreams of sharing his songs with country music fans.”

Grimes grew up listening to the likes of Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, and Willie Nelson, and began playing music at the local Pentecostal church in Ohio where he grew up, where his dad was a pastor at as well.

Nowadays, Grimes draws his inspiration from Colter Wall, Ruston Kelly, Paul Cauthen, and the late Townes Van Zandt.

Aside from spending time at his Montana home, he’s also been spending a ton of time writing with the likes of Randy Montana, Brent Cobb, Jamey Johnson, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose, Hillary Lindsey, Josh Osborne, Jon Randall, and Jessi Alexander.

He’ll also be performing at Stagecoach next spring, as will his Yellowstone co-stars, Lainey Wilson and Ryan Bingham.