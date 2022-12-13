‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Signs Record Deal With UMG

Universal Music Group Nashville has announced the signing of actor and musician Luke Grimes, in association with Range Music.

Grimes, who is widely known for his role as Kayce Dutton in the hit show Yellowstone, will release his first song “No Horse To Ride” on Friday (Dec. 16). The tune was co-written by Grimes, Jonathan Singleton, and Tony Lane.

An Ohio native, Grimes grew up on the music of titans Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, and Willie Nelson. As the son of a Pentecostal pastor, he began to play music in church, learning to play the drums at church camp and then picking up guitar and piano. He even became a drummer for a band in Los Angeles before his acting career took off.

“As an actor, Luke Grimes has effortlessly brought the cowboy lifestyle to the forefront of American culture,” says UMGN President Cindy Mabe. “As a country music artist, Luke has tapped into that same honesty and authenticity to capture a raw grit and pure depth of artistry that will expand the sound and reach of country music. We are so excited and proud to welcome Luke Grimes to Universal Music Group Nashville.”

“Luke is a special spirit who puts honesty above all else in his art,” says Range Music Managing Partner Matt Graham. “We at Range are excited to partner with Brian [Wright], Cindy and the rest of the UMG team to help him fulfill his dreams of sharing his songs with country music fans.”

Inspired by artists such as Colter Wall, Ruston Kelly, Paul Cauthen, and the late Townes Van Zandt, Grimes is finding his own artist voice and style. In addition to writing at his home in Montana, he has spent many months living in Nashville and writing with Music Row hitmakers such as Lane, Singleton, Randy Montana, Brent Cobb, Jamey Johnson, the Love Junkies (Lori McKenna, Liz Rose, Hillary Lindsey), Josh Osborne, Jon Randall, and Jessi Alexander.

Grimes is working with Grammy Award-winning producer and songwriter Dave Cobb on his debut album for Range Music/Mercury Nashville.