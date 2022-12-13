Categories
Entertainment

Yellowstone star shares disappointing update for Sweet Home


Josh Lucas has opened up about a potential Sweet Home Alabama sequel, as the movie reaches its 20th anniversary.

The 2002 romantic comedy followed Melanie Smoother and Jake Perry as they turn from childhood friends into adults on different paths, before they realise they loved each other all along and reunite.

The Yellowstone actor revealed that he would be delighted to return as loved-up Jake, but a follow-up film depends on whether his former co-star Reese Witherspoon would have time to shoot it.

Speaking to ET, he said about the sequel: “I would love to [do it]. I’ve campaigned [Witherspoon].

josh lucas, reese witherspoon, sweet home alabama

Touchstone

Related: Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes teases a difficult season for Monica

“I’m not gonna say that she’s the problem, but I think part of it is that Reese is so busy.

“I really believe that – I’m assuming, I hope – she wants to be part of it. Carving out that piece of her life isn’t so easy for her.

He added: “I don’t have the same responsibilities or time constraints, so I hope that she could find a time to do it. I’ll be there tomorrow.”

Despite the uncertainty of whether the duo will work together again, Lucas revealed he has loved following Witherspoon’s astonishing career.

reese witherspoon, oscars 2021 red carpet

Getty Images

Related: Yellowstone season 5 just brought back a major character

At the time of shooting, Lucas said he knew she would start making movies too: “I go back to when we were shooting that movie. I had this moment where I was like, ‘Wow, this woman is a really brilliant, powerful person’.

“Not just, obviously, being a great actress, comedian that she was – she’s in her mid-20s at that point. I said to the director, I said to a couple of people, ‘Reese is gonna run a movie studio’.”

She might not run a studio, but her production company Hello Sunshine have brought out some of the biggest TV series and movies in the past decade such as Big Little Lies, Wild and The Morning Show.

Yellowstone is available to stream on Paramount+.

Best Entertainment and Tech Deals

Shop Sky deals across TV, broadband and mobile

Shop Sky deals across TV, broadband and mobile

Sky
sky.com

Sign up for Disney+

Sign up for Disney+

Disney+
Disney+

Finding My Own Rhythm: My Story by Motsi Mabuse

Finding My Own Rhythm: My Story by Motsi Mabuse

Ebury Spotlight
amazon.co.uk

£20.00

£11.00 (45% off)

Shop Google Pixel 6a phones

Shop Google Pixel 6a phones

Google
amazon.co.uk

£399.00

£315.00 (21% off)

PS5 bundle with FIFA 23 and white DualSense controller with case

PS5 bundle with FIFA 23 and white DualSense controller with case

PlayStation
GAME

£599.98

Sign up for Apple TV+

Sign up for Apple TV+

Apple
Apple

Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor

Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor

Shop EE's iPhone, Galaxy and more phone deals

Shop EE’s iPhone, Galaxy and more phone deals

EE
EE

50 Years of Emmerdale by Tom Parfitt

50 Years of Emmerdale by Tom Parfitt

ITV
amazon.co.uk

£20.00

£10.00 (50% off)

Spider-Man: No Way Home (4K UHD) with MJ Funko Pop! figure

Spider-Man: No Way Home (4K UHD) with MJ Funko Pop! figure

Sony Pictures/Marvel
amazon.co.uk

£33.63

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II - Xbox cross-gen bundle (EU & UK)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – Xbox cross-gen bundle (EU & UK)

Activision
cdkeys.com

£84.59

£69.19 (18% off)

Anker PowerCore Essential 20,000 PD Power Bank

Anker PowerCore Essential 20,000 PD Power Bank

Anker
amazon.co.uk

£54.99

£42.99 (22% off)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 DVD boxset

Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 DVD boxset

Universal
amazon.co.uk

£11.99

£10.79 (10% off)



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.