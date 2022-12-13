“Yellowstone” Sunday Ratings Rise a Little on Paramount Network,

Categories
What is going on with “Yellowstone”?

Even though I see some grumbling on social media, fans are flocking to the show.

Sunday’s ratings were up slightly on Paramount Network– 7.9 million, up from 7.6 million the previous week. That’s good news.

But on CMT, Country Music Television, the faithful really tuned in. The show jumped from 833K the previous week to 1.8 million on Sunday.

That’s music to the ears at Viacom, where they love building up their secondary networks.

Meantime, “Yellowstone” did pick up one Golden Globe nomination — for Kevin Costner, Best Actor in a Drama. That’s more of a nod to Costner’s movie career, but at least it was something!

Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn’t so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of “Only the Strong Survive,” a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

