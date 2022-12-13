Home Television “Yellowstone” Sunday Ratings Rise a Little on Paramount Network, A LOT on…

What is going on with “Yellowstone”?

Even though I see some grumbling on social media, fans are flocking to the show.

Sunday’s ratings were up slightly on Paramount Network– 7.9 million, up from 7.6 million the previous week. That’s good news.

But on CMT, Country Music Television, the faithful really tuned in. The show jumped from 833K the previous week to 1.8 million on Sunday.

That’s music to the ears at Viacom, where they love building up their secondary networks.

Meantime, “Yellowstone” did pick up one Golden Globe nomination — for Kevin Costner, Best Actor in a Drama. That’s more of a nod to Costner’s movie career, but at least it was something!