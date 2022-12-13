Yellowstone’s Sarah star hints at John Dutton murder

When quizzed about her character’s response and what it meant for John, the actress Dawn dodged the question, refusing to give any hints.

She answered: “I think it’s meant to mean a few things. [Co-creator] Taylor [Sheridan] loves writing these moments that could branch out into anything.

“It gets viewers engaged with cliffhangers just like the one you’re talking about.”

Dawn’s answer could only hint at a brutal end for John, with Jamie feeling like the black sheep of the family, he could bring down his father out of spite.

After all, Jamie did kill his biological father for John during the season four finale.

Yellowstone airs on Sundays on The Paramount Network and Mondays on Paramount Plus.