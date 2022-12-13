Zelensky urges Putin to withdraw troops at Christmas in peace bid

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine’s President, has urged Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to show he is “capable of giving up aggression” by calling a Christmas truce – telling the G7 group of world leaders including UK PM Rishi Sunak the festive season is a time when “normal people think about peace”. Mr Zelensky, recently crowned Time magazine’s person of the year, said: “Ahead are holidays celebrated by billions of people. Christmas – according to the Gregorian calendar, New Year, Christmas – according to the Julian calendar.
“This is a time when normal people think about peace, not about aggression.
“I suggest that Russia at least try to prove that it is capable of giving up aggression.
“And I see no reason why Russia should not do it now, at Christmas. The answer from Moscow will show what they really want.
“Whether it is a further confrontation with the world. Or finally an end to aggression.”
Mr Zelensky was addressing leaders including Mr Sunak, US President Joe Biden, French President, Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni and Japanese Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida.
He urged Russia to remove its troops from Ukrainian territory would mean a “secure” halt to military actions, referring to areas in the country’s east and south seized by Russia as well as the Crimean Peninsula, annexed in 2014.
He also repeated his call for modern tanks and long-range missiles, saying Russia is dominating Ukraine with its artillery.
He also called for economic support, warning that Ukraine will need to import an extra two billion cubic meters of natural gas this winter as Russia targets its energy infrastructure.
(More to follow)
