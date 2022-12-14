10 A-List Actors Who Debuted In B-Movies

In Lawrence of Arabia, T. E. Lawrence said, “Big things have small beginnings,” and truer words have never been spoken. While Peter O’Toole got his start in Shakespearean theater, and has always been recognized for his brilliance, many of the greatest actors’ beginnings have been much more humble.





Before the awards, accolades, and adoration, some of the biggest names in Hollywood actually debuted by playing small rolls in low-budget films, which isn’t always the greatest way to get recognized. Talent, however, doesn’t hide and many of today’s best actors were able to turn B-movie beginnings into A-list stardom.

10/10 Charlize Theron Made A Corny Debut

With an incredible range and a shelf full of awards, Charlize Theron is one of the most in-demand actors in Hollywood. Before she won an Oscar for Monster or rampaged in Mad Max: Fury Road, she made her film debut in Children of the Corn III: Urban Harvest.

In the direct-to-video stinker, Charlize Theron played a follower of Eli, the film’s bizarre antagonist. This was an uncredited role that certainly didn’t allow Theron to showcase her talent, but by her next picture, 2 Days in the Valley, people began to take note.

9/10 Critters 3 Almost Killed Leonardo DiCaprio’s Career

As a child actor, Leonardo DiCaprio had a solid television career, but when he made the jump to film, he was on shaky ground. Debuting in the low-budget horror film Critters 3, DiCaprio played Josh, a young boy under attack from carnivorous extraterrestrials.

The Critters franchise was essentially a Gremlins knock-off and the third installment proved so bad it didn’t get a theatrical release. The film should have been a career-killer, but DiCaprio persevered and was soon wowing critics in This Boy’s Life and What’s Eating Gilbert Grape.

8/10 Jennifer Aniston Didn’t Find A Pot Of Gold In Leprechaun

Before the awards and success, Jennifer Aniston’s career trajectory appeared headed for B-movie scream queen. The Horrible Bosses star’s first film appearance was as an extra in the E.T. rip-off Mac and Me, but her first real role was in the low-budget horror Leprechaun.

Starring opposite a killer leprechaun was no way to showcase Anniston’s talent, but she chose her roles more carefully after that. She turned down a featured player spot on SNL, to take the role of Rachel Green on Friends, and since has become one of the biggest stars in Hollywood.

7/10 Johnny Depp Had A Nightmare Beginning

Johnny Depp is known for accepting challenging roles that push his artistry, but the first time audiences saw him in a film, he got liquefied by Freddy Kruger. Even though A Nightmare on Elm Street was reasonably successful, it was made with a very modest budget.

As a testament to Depp’s raw talent, he had no prior experience and, according to him, “ended up acting by accident.” He took the role of Glen at the urging of his friend Nicolas Cage, and that started his journey to becoming one of the finest actors of modern times.

6/10 Julia Louis-Dreyfus Got Trolled

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is one of the top female comedic actors, splitting sides as Elaine Benes in Seinfeld and busting guts as Selina Meyer in Veep. Her film debut, however, is only funny in the sense that she had a small role in the laughably bad horror, Troll.

Louis-Dreyfus played Jeanette Cooper in what’s considered one of the worst movies ever made. Her role in Trolls didn’t show audiences the comedic genius who would have them in stitches years later.

5/10 Jack Nicholson Toiled In B-Movie Hell

Unlike many actors who started out in B-movies but then soon became successful, Jack Nicholson made low-budget films for over a decade. Getting his start in The Cry Baby Killer, he made 19 B-movies, many for exploitation king Roger Corman, before finally getting noticed.

Making future superstar Nicholson’s film debut even more humbling, Corman claims The Cry Baby Killer is the only money-loser he ever produced. Nicholson eventually became a major box office draw, but it’s puzzling that it took so long to discover his commanding screen presence.

4/10 Demi Moore Debuted In Choices

Demi Moore broke out from her “Brat Pack” pigeonhole to become one of the top stars in Hollywood. Before that, she had to escape appearing in really awful B-movies. Her debut was in the teen drama Choices, followed by a part in the 3-D horror, Parasite.

Playing zero-dimensional characters in films with after-school special production values left no room for Moore to shine, nor did they hint at the strong female lead she would become. Thankfully, Moore started choosing her roles more carefully.

3/10 Brad Pitt Earns His Moment In The Sun

Starting out with a series of uncredited cameos, Brad Pitt’s first real movie role was in The Dark Side of the Sun. His first speaking part had him play a man with a rare skin disease who couldn’t be exposed to the sun.

The Dark Side of the Sun did nothing to help Pitt because he was behind a mask most of the time and the material was flat. Pitt would eventually get his moment to shine, breaking out in Thelma & Louise and setting him on a path to A-list success.

2/10 Renée Zellweger’s Career Was Almost Cut Short

Before Renée Zellweger made Jerry Maguire, propelling her into the big time, she had a decent movie career going. That career almost never happened, because her first film appearance in My Boyfriend’s Back ended up on the cutting room floor.

It’s unclear what role Zellweger played in the horrendous zombie rom-com, because the only information available is that she appeared in “deleted scenes.” Zellweger’s undeniable talent, however, couldn’t be erased, and she went on to stardom, racking up 2 Academy Awards.

1/10 Tom Hanks Started Out All Alone

There are few actors more revered, celebrated, and beloved than Tom Hanks. His movies are blockbusters that become instant classics, ingrained in modern culture. He’s helped bring about films of great importance like Philadelphia and Saving Private Ryan, but his career didn’t start out with any significance roles.

Tom Hanks’ film debut was in the slasher, He Knows You’re Alone, as an inconsequential jogger named Elliot. Not long after this unimportant role, Hanks starred on the show Bosom Buddies, which sparked his journey to becoming one of the most revered and memorable stars in the world.

