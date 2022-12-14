10 Fake MCU Leaks That Were Better Than The Actual Movies

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has spawned some of cinema’s craziest rumors, leaving fans greatly bemused by these unlikely suggestions. Following the recent release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, moviegoers are reflecting on some of the most memorable fake leaks. Although these proposed concepts never came true, they are still fun to ponder, with these unfortunately incorrect claims opening up myriad possibilities.





These unfounded rumors delighted fans when they circulated the internet, suggesting viewers would be treated to some of the MCU’sbiggest scenes. The leaks convey cinematic narratives substantially greater than the finished films, leaving audiences wishing they had come true.

10/10 Tom Cruise’s Iron Man Could Have Brought A New Take On A Classic Character

Directed by Sam Raimi, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness brings great fun to proceedings, as Strange and America Chavez travel to various alternate universes. A popular leak at the time implied Tom Cruise would be playing a new version of Iron Man, who meets Doctor Strange during the Illuminati meeting.

Tom Cruise’s casting would have brought a new take on a classic character, with this version of Iron Man rumored to have an army of Ultron bots at his disposal. Introducing a Tony Stark separate from MCUcontinuity would have allowed the behind-the-scenes crew to take the snarky hero in various creative directions, offering an alternative depiction of the Stark Industries CEO.

9/10 Spider-Man Homecoming Could Have Delivered A Cool Prehistoric Adventure In The Savage Land

Debuting in 2017, Spider-Man’s solo films have been among the best MCU movies, giving moviegoers a fun-filled adventure. One of the earliest rumors for Spider-Man: Homecoming suggested it would take place in the Savage Land, with Peter Parker encountering dinosaurs in a tropical jungle.

This proposed comic-book flick could have delivered an unbelievably cool prehistoric adventure, as Spider-Man battles many ancient creatures. Homecoming’s fake Savage Land leak would have been a truly unique film within the Spider-Man franchise, giving moviegoers a movie with the wall-crawler unlike anything fans had seen before.

8/10 WandaVision’s Rumored Latveria Setting Would Have Been An MCU Game-Changer

Releasing in 2021, WandaVision is one of the MCU’s strangest offerings, placing Wanda and Vision inside various U.S. sitcoms. A particularly compelling leak for the series revealed Latveria to be a location in the series, with Twitter poster @KnoxxSheila claiming to have been cast in a scene taking place within Doom’s home country.

Although it remains unclear how Latveria would have factored into WandaVision’s plot, this false rumor would have seen the series become a real game-changer for the MCU. As one of Marvel’s most iconic villains, Doctor Doom would have brought an unnerving presence to the superhero sitcom, with Wanda’s fabricated reality threatened by the scheming sorcerer’s appearance.

7/10 The Silver Surfer Could Have Been A Crowd-Pleasing Moment

Considered an MCU sequel better than the original, Avengers: Infinity War is one of Marvel’s biggest movies, with its enormous cast bringing audiences a spectacular release. Rumors circulating at the time suggested the film could have included one of the comics’ most famous characters, with the Silver Surfer said to be making his debut.

The Silver Surfer’s inclusion could have been a major crowd-pleasing moment, delighting some of Marvel’s most avid comic-book readers. His addition would have also made perfect sense, with the Silver Surfer having played a vital role in the original storyline.

6/10 Hulk Deserved His Rumored Rematch Against Thanos

Avengers: Infinity War sees Thanos become arguably the Avengers’ greatest threat, as his diabolical plan to reduce half the population to dust succeeds. His undeniably powerful demeanor even greatly intimidates the Hulk, who refuses to emerge following his early encounter with the “Mad Titan.” This led to one leak declaring that the pair would again battle in Avengers: Endgame.

Despite many fans clamoring for a rematch between Hulk and Thanos, this sadly failed to come true. Bruce Banner’s alter-ego is denied a chance of a truly epic battle, which could have been one of the MCU’smost thrilling action sequences.

5/10 Multiverse Of Madness Could Have Included Some Exciting Cameos

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is among Marvel Studios’ most entertaining films, delivering one of Marvel’s scariest scenes. This horrific blockbuster saw the return of a few popular Marvel stars, such as Sir Patrick Stewart’s Professor X and Hayley Atwell’s Captain Carter, and leaks before release indicated that it could have included more familiar faces.

Iconic heroes such as Chris Evans’ Human Torch and Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man were initially linked with the film,while Ryan Reynolds was also mooted to appear as Deadpool. These exciting cameos would have broadened the film’s scope considerably, resulting in the sequel becoming one of Marvel’s biggest projects to date.

4/10 Hela As Death Would Have Provided A Brilliantly Dark And Twisted Romance

Debuting in Thor: Ragnarok, Hela is one of the MCU’s most intimidating antagonists, with the evil Goddess of Death having destroyed Asgard. A particularly prominent rumor before Infinity War’s release claimed Hela would return in the third Avengers movie, with Hela fulfilling the role of Death.

Hela’s potential role within this film’s narrative would have acted as a neat call-back to the comics, with Thanos attempting to attract Death’s affections during the “Infinity Gauntlet” comic-book storyline. Thanos’ relationship with Hela could have provided a brilliantly dark and twisted romance for the pair, as Thanos tries to impress his girlfriend by reducing half of the universe to dust.

3/10 Mary Jane And Gwen Stacy Could Have Added Some Personal Stakes For The Spider-Men

Responsible for one of the best superhero movie endings, Spider-Man: No Way Home is among Marvel’s biggest movies. The film brings together several past characters from the Spider-Man franchise following a catastrophic mishap by Doctor Strange. Leaks implied the film could have featured an even greater ensemble, with Kirsten Dunst’s Mary Jane and Emma Stone’s Gwen Stacy joining the MCU.

Their comeback could have added some grand personal stakes for Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Men, as their respective girlfriends become embroiled in one of their most dangerous adventures. Additionally, Gwen’s reemergence would have delivered some real emotional weight, with Garfield’s Peter Parker having last seen the Oscorp research officer meet her demise following his battle with the Green Goblin.

2/10 The Defenders’ Inclusion Could Have Delivered A Thrilling Team-Up With The Avengers

Before Infinity War’s release, many fans had hoped to see some of Marvel Television’s most powerful individuals join the battle against Thanos. Before the film opened, one notable claim was that the Avengers would receive help from Netflix’s Defenders team.

The Defenders’ inclusion could have delivered a thrilling team-up with the MCU’sAvengers ensemble as they take on the “Mad Titan.” Daredevil’s recent appearances in Marvel Studios’ projects have shown the group’s vast potential within current Marvel shows and films, offering a more grounded perspective on the superhero universe.

1/10 The Sinister Six Could Have Teased A Deadly Encounter For The MCU Peter

Released in 2019, Spider-Man: Far from Home is among Spider-Man’s most captivating movies, with Peter taking on the manipulative mastermind Mysterio. An especially prominent rumor from the time proclaimed that the film would introduce the Sinister Six during its post-credits sequence.

This proposed post-credits sequence would have teased a deadly encounter for the MCUPeter, with some of Spider-Man’s most famous foes working together to bring him down. The supervillain team’s debut would have been an excellent way to raise the stakes considerably for the Web-Slinger, with the group’s considerable might having proven a major challenge for Peter Parker within the comics.

