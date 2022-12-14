10 Funniest Christmas Movies

Christmas is widely regarded as one of the most popular and beloved holidays of the year. While most people don’t celebrate the holiday season the same way, almost everyone has a favorite Christmas movie. Holiday movies have tackled every genre of film for almost a century, including action, drama, romance, and even horror.





However, the greatest Christmas films are comedies, which add fun to a season that can be both exciting and stressful. Whether it’s a family-friendly comedy, a raunchy adult comedy, or something in between, the funniest holiday movies leave fans laughing out loud.

10/10 Jingle All The Way Features Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Hilarious Hunt For The Perfect Toy

Arnold Schwarzenegger may be best known for his action roles in successful films such as The Terminator franchise and Total Recall, but his knack for comedy is hugely underrated. Schwarzenegger returned to comedy in 1996’s Jingle All The Way, a family comedy about two rival fathers fighting over a Turbo Man toy for their sons.

Although the box office and critical response were disappointing, Jingle All The Way still featured hilarious performance’s from both Schwarzenegger and comedian Sinbad. Jingle All The Way is a funny and wholesome Christmas movie.

9/10 The Night Before Is An Adult Christmas Comedy About Friendship And Growing Up

Seth Rogen is considered one of the funniest actors and writers of the 21st century, so his starring in a comedy Christmas movie was bound to happen. Released in 2015 and starring Rogen, Anthony Mackie, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, The Night Before is one of the funniest Christmas movies in recent years.

The story features the three best friends meeting up for one final Christmas outing, a tradition they started when Ethan’s parents passed away. After things go awry and the friends end up in some hilarious situations, they reunite at the Nutcracker Ball and emotionally remember why they started this tradition in the first place.

8/10 Jon Favreau’s Elf Cemented Will Ferrell As A Comedic Christmas Legend

One of the most watched and beloved Christmas movies of all time, Elf was directed by Jon Favreau and starred Will Ferrell early in his movie career. The film was released in 2003 and did very well at the box office, making $223 million with a budget of $33 million.

Elf also received high praise from both critics and fans alike, with famed critic Roger Ebert claiming it was smart, funny, and heartwarming. Will Ferrell shines as Buddy, who returns to New York City to find his real father. Having been raised and sheltered his whole life at the North Pole, Buddy’s holiday trip to New York is the perfect fish-out-of-water story.

7/10 The Santa Clause Featured Tim Allen During His Comedic Dominance

Tim Allen was one of the best comedic actors of the early 1990s and was in the midst of his hugely popular TV show, Home Improvement, when The Santa Clause was released. Allen continued his comedic dominance as Scott Calvin in The Santa Clause, which features him suiting up as the new Santa after an accident on his roof takes out the previous Santa.

Scott takes his son along for a wild ride to the North Pole and to deliver presents. However, things go wrong when they return home. Scott loses his custody rights to his son, Charlie, when no one believes he’s really the new Santa. Thankfully, the end of The Santa Clause rights the wrongs of Charlie’s mom and stepdad, who actually see Scott as Santa and begin to believe again.

6/10 Fred Claus Is An Underrated Family Comedy That Added A Unique Twist To A Familiar Story

The perfect mix of Christmas magic and family comedy, Fred Claus has become a fan-favorite Christmas movie since its release in 2007. Vince Vaughn stars as Fred, Santa Claus’ brother who has hated Christmas since he was a child. Fred lives a normal life and has been angry with his brother since he accidentally scared Fred’s bird off and consumed their parents’ attention.

After Santa is injured and the North Pole is on the verge of being shut down, Fred forgives his brother and pays him back by delivering presents to every child in the world. While Fred Claus wasn’t positively reviewed, it nearly made $100 million at the box office and still features Vaughn’s versatile talents, quick wit, and hilarious charm.

5/10 A Christmas Story Is Such A Classic That It Has Its Own 24-Hour Marathon On Cable

Perhaps the most well-known Christmas movie of all time, A Christmas Story is so popular that it has its own marathon on cable every year. While the film has been overplayed and is even considered annoying to some fans, there’s no denying that A Christmas Story is a legendarily funny holiday movie.

Released in 1983 and based on several different books, A Christmas Story starred Peter Billingsley, Darren McGavin, and a host of other talented actors. The story features a young boy, who asks for a Red Rider BB Gun, and the hurdles he must overcome to acquire it.

4/10 Vince Vaughn And Reese Witherspoon Shine In Four Christmases

A year after starring in Fred Claus, Vince Vaughn returned to the holidays once again in the hilarious Four Christmases. Reese Witherspoon stars alongside Vaughn, playing a loving couple who avoids marriage and their dysfunctional families during the holiday season. However, when their trip is canceled due to fog and the couple is interviewed on local news, they are forced to attend four different Christmas parties.

Hilarity ensues as both Vaughn and Witherspoon’s characters are embarrassed by their respective families. While critics didn’t love Four Christmases, the movie is an easy-going Christmas comedy that made a decent profit at the box office.

3/10 Home Alone 2: Lost In New York Is The Greatest Christmas Movie Sequel Of All Time

Coming off the heels of the greatest Christmas movie of all time, Home Alone 2: Lost In New York had a lot to live up to. While it did reuse some parts of the first film, Home Alone 2 managed to add new laughs and more loving moments in a larger setting. The movie was released in 1992 and was another huge success at the box office.

While the reviews were mixed from critics and fans, Home Alone 2: Lost In New York had moments of greatness and featured more hilarious performances from Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern. The whole original cast returned and was excellent once again, as were newcomers Tim Curry and Rob Schneider. Although there have been many sequels to Christmas movies, none came as close to reliving the original as Home Alone 2 did.

2/10 National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation Features Chevy Chase At His Best

Chevy Chase began his career on the first season of Saturday Night Live, but he would leave the show after just a season to star in films. While he starred in hits like Caddyshack and Fletch, Chase also made some disappointing movies along the way.

However, his most successful films were in the comedic National Lampoon’s Vacation franchise, including the beloved Christmas Vacation. Chase returned as the wise-cracking aloof dad, Clark Griswold, and was joined by his franchise wife, Ellen. The whole cast is hilarious, and the movie perfectly captures how funny and stressful the holiday season can be.

1/10 A Talented Cast And Great Action Make Home Alone The Greatest Christmas Movie

Balancing the family dynamic with big action and loads of laughs, Home Alone remains the funniest Christmas movie of all time. Starring a young Macaulay Culkin, Catherine O’Hara, John Candy, Daniel Stern, and Joe Pesci, Home Alone is a perfect film for both kids and adults.

Home Alone was released on November 10th, 1990 in Chicago and on November 16th all over the country, quickly dominating the box office and becoming the highest-grossing comedy at the time. Whether it’s Kevin’s traps for the Wet Bandits or Old Man Marley’s family reunion, Home Alone makes fans laugh out loud one minute and shed tears a minute later.

