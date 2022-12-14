10 Great Books That Would Make Even Better Movies

Books are distinctive from other creative mediums, such as television and film, because they allow for a much more detailed story to be told. Novelists can create stories with extensive universes and plot lines without having to keep things certain things in mind that filmmakers do, such as run-times or other cinematographic details.





Many fans of books have hesitance towards film adaptations of their favorite books because they fear the story will have to sacrifice integral parts of itself. With recent successful book adaptations, fans may be more open to the process. While some novel rights have been optioned, or are currently being developed for TV or film adaptations, no concrete release dates or casting announcements have been made public.

10/10 The Jasmine Throne By Tasha Suri Would Be An Elite Fantasy Film

The Jasmine Throne by Tasha Suri is an epic fantasy unlike any other. Inspired by the mythos of India, an exiled princess and hidden priestess on opposite political sides form a tenuous alliance in order to overthrow their land’s sadistic ruler and change the path of their empire as they know it.

This story is incredibly detailed regarding its world-building and complex characters. Fantasy stories on this level have often done very well as movies, so it stands to reason that in the right hands, an adaptation of The Jasmine Throne could perform at that same level.

9/10 Vicious By V.E. Schwab Would Be A Twisted Sci-Fi Movie Adventure

Vicious follows two genius college roommates who experiment on themselves and give themselves powers. Unfortunately, these two friends become bitter enemies: one being hailed as a hero, and the other cast into the shadows as a villain. What follows is a super-powered revenge tale rife with death and dubious behavior.

The story is a thrilling journey with morally dubious characters with hidden motivations and mysterious pasts. With the massive popularity of superhero stories and an increasing interest in darker and grittier stories with a more critical eye on the actions of supposed heroes, a Vicious film adaption would fit right in with this current pop culture area of interest.

8/10 The Starless Sea By Erin Morgenstern Isn’t Meant To Be A Movie, But It Would Be A Masterpiece

Not all books are necessarily meant to be adapted. Author Erin Morgenstern wrote The Starless Sea to be, in her own words, “unfilmable.” It’s easy to see why. The story follows a grad student who uncovers a text containing a story from his childhood, which draws him into a web of intrigue that ends at a magical library where stories literally come to life.

This novel is a celebration of storytelling and is more accurately described as many stories that share the same bookbinding. Therefore, it would be a notoriously tricky story to adapt because removing one element capsizes the novel entirely. While The Starless Sea movie will likely never come to fruition, it would be a sight to see.

7/10 None Shall Sleep By Ellie Marney Would Be A Fast-Paced Crime Thriller Film

None Shall Sleep is perfect for the crime-show-centric moment pop culture is currently experiencing. The novel is set in the eighties and follows two teenagers, a serial killer survivor, and a US Marshal candidate, being recruited by the FBI to interview teenage murderers. The teens then get drawn into an active FBI case they won’t exit unscathed.

The novel is delightfully creepy and balances that well with the illogical concept of having teens work with the FBI. The target audience for a possible adaptation is incredibly rich, and with the popularity of both crime and true-crime shows, a movie of None Shall Sleep would be a bloody and quirky smash hit.

6/10 Payback’s A Witch By Lana Harper Would Be A Perfect Magical Romantic Comedy Film

Payback’s A Witch is a delightfully campy and spooky romance novel. In the novel, two daughters of different magical families come together to get revenge on a man who did them wrong by working in cahoots. In a magic competition, the primary characters compete to dethrone the evil man. And, as a bonus, they find love in unexpected places along the way.

This novel is ripe for adaptation. Payback’s A Witch has the same stylistic elements as a classic rom-com, with the magical appeal of classic Halloween movies. Merging those two factors would make a fantastic movie. A film like this would play very well as a Netflix Original.

5/10 Mistakes Were Made Would Be A Breath Of Fresh Air For The Romantic Comedy Movie Genre

Mistakes Were Made is a romance novel that became known as “The MILF book” in romance-reading circles. The novel follows two women: a college student and her friend’s mom. The two have a one-night stand without knowing who the other is. They catch romantic feelings despite the many obstacles they face as a couple.

A movie adaptation of Mistakes Were Made would be a movie that would be unique among the occasionally repetitive plots of mainstream romance movies. The novel has a lot of details that would translate well to a romantic movie format, including the secret relationship and dramatic twists.

4/10 The Song Of Achilles By Madeline Miller Would Be An Oscar-Winning Film

Many bookworms consider The Song of Achilles to be a modern classic. Madeline Miller’s retelling of Achilles and Patroclus’ story from the Iliad pulls back the curtain on the Greek heroes and epic mythological battles. It lays bare the human nature and love between these two tragic Greeks.

Greek mythology has always been relevant in popular culture. As a result, there is a wide audience for a potential adaptation, especially one that makes a daunting original text such as the Iliad more accessible to casual consumers. The Song ofAchilles perfectly balances classic Greek epics and a beautiful love story.

3/10 Legendborn By Tracy Deonn Would Be A Captivating Fantasy Movie

Legendborn is an inventive fantasy novel that creates a fantastic magic system involving the legends of King Arthur. The series follows a young girl named Bree who discovers a secret society of Arthurian descendants. The series does a magnificent job of examining racism and corruption in power structures.

A movie adaptation of Legendborn has the potential to completely reinvent the way people interact with fantasy. Aside from being a stellar fantasy, the novel poses interesting questions about power. On the screen, that perspective can reach a wider audience and grow a larger and well-deserved following.

2/10 Delilah Green Doesn’t Care By Ashley Herring Blake Would Be A Fun And Sincere Movie

Delilah Green Doesn’t Care is a classic rom-com with a lot of heart and self-introspection. In the novel, a jaded outsider returns to her hometown for her estranged stepsister’s wedding and gets entangled with one of her best friends, with whom she has a tense past, as they navigate wedding antics and come to terms with their pasts.

This novel balances the classic romantic comedy premise and setting by incorporating complex and flawed characters and discussing how the past impacts one’s future approach to life. This blend will play very well in a cinematic format and appeal to casual and serious viewers.

1/10 A Lady For A Duke by Alexis Hall Would Be A Groundbreaking Regency Romance Film

With all the love regency shows such as Bridgerton, an adaptation of A Lady for a Duke would have a large audience as a fellow historical British romance series. This Regency-era romance novel follows a trans woman who faked her death at the battle of Waterloo in order to live authentically as a woman. Years later, she reunites with her reclusive and traumatized best friend, who doesn’t recognize her. But, as she helps him heal, they fall in love.

This historical fiction novel has a romance focus but also has pulse-pounding actions such as sword fights, and important discussions about healing from trauma. A movie adaptation of A Lady for a Duke would be a very well-rounded movie with a unique storyline and essential representation.

