10 New Series To Binge On Netflix This Holiday Season

Be it brand-new shows like The Recruit or new seasons and episodes of beloved projects like Chicago Party Aunt, Netflix has plenty of binge-worthy TV series coming out in December. Some of these TV shows have already been released, while others are highly-anticipated. For fans who are tired of watching Christmas-centric shows in December, these Netflix series will provide audiences with something else to sink their teeth into.

10/10 Emily In Paris Is Returning For Another Season

Season 3, December 21

On December 21, Emily in Paris comes back for a third season after Season 2’s cliffhanger. After the havoc Emily and Gabriel wreaked in Season 1, Season 2 introduces a new love interest in the form of a cynical British man who charms Emily.

The majority of Season 2 gave audience hope for a brighter and healthier beginning for Emily. However, the trailer for Season 3 shows Emily two-timing her jobs and her love interests. While Emily in Paris has received some criticism, there are still fans who’d like to see another season of Emily’s dream life in the City of Lights.

9/10 More Deadly Mind Games Will Be In The Next Season Of Alice In Borderland

Season 2, December 22

While Squid Game took the world by storm, Alice in Borderland is underrated. Alice in Borderland is a tad more nuanced than Squid Game. While the goal of Squid Game is rather clear, be it the criticism of capitalism or the contestants’ desperation, Alice in Borderland isn’t quite as obvious.

Season 1 of Alice in Borderland ends with the epic reveal of the mastermind behind all the card games and the disappearance of the rest of Tokyo’s population. December 22 marks the release of Season 2. The audience can only assume that Season 2 is a riveting unveiling of the true motive behind the life-or-death games.

8/10 The Glory Is A New K-Drama About Revenge

Season 1, December 30

K-drama lover or not, Netflix’s The Glory is a show that everyone needs to look out for. Descendants of the Sun’s Song Hye Kyo is back with another seemingly epic drama. Moon Dong Eun’s dreams of becoming an architect were crushed when she was bullied at school. Years later, she seeks revenge and enrolls as a teacher at the same school she once attended. Teaching the children of her nemesis finally allows her to push her revenge plot into play.

From the directors of popular dramas like Happiness and Memories of the Alhambra,The Glory promises to be rife with drama and intrigue. Revenge plots are best served during the holiday season.

7/10 Christmas Day Marks The Release Of The Witcher’s Prequel

The Witcher: Blood Origin, December 25

The Witcher prequel is set to release on Netflix on Christmas Day. Taking place 1,200 years before the already-released series, The Witcher: Blood Origin tells the story of the first-ever Witcher. The Netflix series will also follow the adventures of seven disparate outcasts who come together to form a revolution.

Michelle Yeoh as part of the cast should be enough to entice fans to give this prequel a watch. Even if fans have lost faith in The Witcher after Henry Cavill’s departure, Blood Origin is a must-watch for fans of the book series.

6/10 Reality TV Is Welcome Any Time Of The Year

The Circle Season 5, December 28

There’s undoubtedly a huge amount of reality TV coming out in December 2022. For fans who love the drama and scandal of reality shows, they can look out for releases of Love Island USA and The Circle. Season 5 of The Circle is set to release on December 28, and it will follow several contestants who live in separate apartments while communicating with each other over the internet.

Reality TV sets an easy tone for the holidays. The Circle Singles – the title of the fifth season – will be just as dramatic as previous seasons. Contestants even have the chance to win $100,000.

5/10 Noah Centineo Will Star In A New Netflix Series

The Recruit, December 16

After the release of the To All The Boys trilogy, Noah Centineo became a household name. Though society’s collective infatuation for the actor has died down, he’s set to star in the new Netflix spy series, The Recruit.

In The Recruit, a lawyer-turned-CIA agent finds himself intertwined in international politics and criminal espionage. The Recruit will bring Centineo, Aarti Mann, Laura Haddock, and Daniel Quincy Annoh to the small screen on December 16. The spy-action series will be a nice change from the holiday-themed releases of December, and it will be easy enough to binge with only 8 episodes.

4/10 Lookism Has Great Coming-Of-Age Themes

Season 1, December 8

The manhwa-adapted animated series Lookism is a new comedy-drama show. In Lookism, the 17-year-old boy Park Hyung Suk has been struggling with his appearance. Hyung Suk feels unattractive by society’s beauty standards and is consistently bullied by his schoolmates.

However, Hyung Suk wakes up one day to find himself in an entirely new – and attractive – body. Unsurprisingly, he’s more than elated to wake up in his new vessel. Lookism discusses themes of body dysmorphia, adolescence, and romance. Despite the heavy subject matter, the animation in Lookism is stunning. December 8 marked Netflix’s release of Lookism, and if fans haven’t seen it yet, they should.

3/10 I Hate Christmas Is A Newly-Released Italian Netflix Series

Season 1, December 7

The newly-released Italian Netflix series, I Hate Christmas shows a lot of promise. While I Hate Christmas discusses a somewhat cynical part of Christmas and getting together with family, the show’s premise is relatable and lighthearted. Gianna is under constant scrutiny from her family for being a single woman.

Fueled by frustration and all the attacks aimed at her personal life, she declares that she has a secret boyfriend who she will introduce at Christmas. I Hate Christmas follows Gianna as she sets about on a mission to find a boyfriend as soon as possible. With only 5 episodes, I Hate Christmas is easily binge-watched.

2/10 Follow Sanrio’s Resident Lazy Egg In Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure

Season 1, December 13

The sentient egg is beloved by many for its adorable face and miserable demeanor. The producers of Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure brought the adorable sentient egg to life, making a live-action series out of everyone’s favorite crestfallen egg.

As a family-friendly show, kids will enjoy watching little Gudetama embark on a sweet and wholesome adventure to find its mother. The heartwarming Netflix Original was released on December 13 with only 10 episodes, making it the perfect family-friendly Christmas binge.

1/10 Chicago Party Aunt Follows Diane And Her Party Lifestyle

8 Episodes, December 30

With the next 8 episodes releasing on December 30, Chicago Party Aunt continues to follow the titular character as she avoids any form of adulting to stay true to her youthful, partying lifestyle. Before letting her nephew go off to college, Diane imparts her knowledge of not caring about other people’s opinions and how to party.

The first 8 episodes received mixed reviews, but the remaining 8 episodes bring back the talented voice cast, Lauren Ash, Rory O’Malley, and RuPaul Charles. Anyone who prefers a night in over a night out can live vicariously through Diane Dunbrowski in Chicago Party Aunt for a wild New Year’s Eve.

