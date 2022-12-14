Categories
13 Reasons Why People Stay In Abusive Relationships


This article discusses domestic violence, how it affects people from all walks of life, and how to identify it. If any of this is triggering for you, or if you would like more information, please use the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1(800)799-7233, or visit The Hotline.

Being in an abusive relationship can be something that is really traumatizing to go through. Whether it’s an emotionally abusive or a physically abusive one, abusers use love against their partners to manipulate them and control every aspect of their personality.

But why do people stay in abusive relationships?

Sometimes, people truly don’t recognize they are in an abusive relationship. Other times, they are fully aware of the ramifications of their relationship, but due to the circumstances, it’s near impossible or even dangerous for them to leave.

After reviewing the responses of in-depth interviews with women about their experiences for a study published in 2022, researchers found the reasons women stay in abusive relationships typically fall into one or more of three common themes: investment (including “subthemes of marriage, pregnancy, and keeping the family together”), entrapment (including “subthemes of economic dependence, physical entrapment/social isolation, learned helplessness/coping mechanisms, and religious/cultural beliefs”), and love (including no subthemes).

Those same researchers also identified three themes among the reasons women left abusive relationships: external support, (including “subthemes of professional support and informal support”), fear of harm, (including “subthemes of fear for negative effects on mental health and fear of physical harm”), and protecting the children (including no subthemes).

