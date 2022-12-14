1923: Harrison Ford Dishes on the Yellowstone Prequel’s New

The Yellowstone prequel series 1923 dives deeper into the Dutton family legacy. Now at home in Montana after the events of the previous prequel series 1883, Jacob Dutton and his family must survive drought and lack of resources as well as the oncoming economic depression. Given the popularity of Yellowstone, the prequel series was sure to be a draw for fans anyway. However, with beloved actor Harrison Ford bringing Jacob to life, 1923 is a must-watch. Ahead of the series premiere, CBR attended a roundtable with Ford to dive into his work on the Yellowstone series.





When asked by Looper how filming 1923 for television compared to working on movies, Ford replied that “for an actor, there’s not much difference between shooting for television and shooting for a feature film. There may be actually more time to develop a character over a number of different episodes than you have in a two-hour film, but the only difference really these days, I believe… We used to think of television as having less ambition, perhaps, than feature films. It’s no longer the case at all.”

“This is one of the most ambitious undertakings,” Ford continued, “I’ve ever taken on. I’m so pleased with what I’ve seen so far because we’re in post-production on much of it, but we have the first couple of episodes locked, and I’m delighted by what I see. I’ve been enjoying working with very high-quality actors and actresses. We have the technical capacity or an ambition to shoot this the way it was a feature film. It’s quite beautiful to look at. I’m thrilled with the whole project.”

Looper also asked Ford how 1923 compared to working on the Star Wars and Indiana Jones franchises. “We’re spending a lot more time outdoors,” he replied, “in real places rather than on sets that have to be manufactured to create a reality. So there’s a sense of reality there. The minute you walk out into that cold, and you’re [wearing a] 1923 costume, we begin to understand what the real life of a cowboy is like.”

Ford then addressed his methods for delivering the fan-favorite performances he’s had over the years, as well as his upcoming performance as Jacob Dutton. “I want to serve the character,” he described, “and have the character serve the story. I’m looking to alloy the character with the story because they support each other. Taylor Sheridan has written a dense and complicated character. It’s both an honor and a challenge to take it on, and I’m enjoying it very much.”

Ford is a fan of Sheridan’s work, though he hasn’t seen all of Yellowstone. “I’ve been working and busy,” he noted, “and I haven’t had a lot of time to catch up, but I thought it more important that I see all of 1883, which I did, because that is the closest in time and story-wise of the developed Yellowstone elements. Yellowstone, which takes place in contemporary time… I love the work that Kevin [Costner]’s doing, and I love the show, but 1883 was more important to me to concentrate on, and it was very useful in helping me understand the way they have been storytelling.”

Collider asked Ford what drew him to 1923 in the first place. “I based my decision on personal meetings with Taylor,” Ford described. “There was no script at the time we agreed. One of the real draws for me was the opportunity to work with Helen [Mirren] again to play my wife — Helen Mirren, who was the first one on board. When Taylor and I met, it probably preceded the script by at least three or four weeks, so he talked me through what his ideas were, and I was impressed by his articulation of his ambition and his sincerity. When I got the script, I was very gratified. I think it’s very interesting. It’s ambitious, again, but it’s a character very different to any that I’ve played so far, and that interests me. I’m always interested in working with new things, and it doesn’t seem to me that there’s a terrible amount of difference between movies and an ambitious television project anymore.”

When CBR asked Ford to elaborate on developing his on-screen relationship with Mirren again for 1923, he described how they have known each other for quite a while. “Although we haven’t spent much time [together] because in the last 40 years. She played my wife in Mosquito Coast. Of course, I know her career, and I have seen her work over these years, and we’ve occasionally come in contact. She’s a very nice person and a very smart actress. It was one of the big draws, the chance to work with Helen again.”

In response to a question from Fox New Digital about the secret to his long and storied career, Ford was quick to credit those he worked with. “Working with people who are accomplished in their areas,” he continued, sharing credit with the rest of the skilled folks that have made his movies a reality. “I mean, the range of directors I’ve had the opportunity to work with,” Ford said, “certainly [has] been extraordinary.”

“I’ve been very, very lucky,” recalled Ford. “I came up in the business when the movie business was so closely connected to culture, and we had such an influence on culture. It was really a very good time for the movie business. Some of the giants of the movie business where we’re still working, and I had the opportunity to work with people like [Alan] Pakula and Sydney Pollack and Peter Weir and many others at a time when movies were flourishing. That might have been enough, but I still enjoy working. I still enjoy telling stories, and Taylor Sheridan is certainly one of those people that is the most extraordinary talents of our current time, and I’m having a really good time doing this.”

Returning to the topic of his role as Jacob in 1923, Metacritic asked Ford what part of his character’s journey he was eager to dive into. “The character finds himself in very exigent circumstances, difficult circumstances,” he explained. “The pressures on the ranch, which represents the future for his family, the pressures are intense. They’re in the midst of a drought. The depression is nearing, so the economic support is crumbling. Loans are not easy to come by for cattle. There’s competition for the grass from sheepmen. There’s the pressures on the land itself from extractive industries, and it’s a complicated time. A lot of those complications and pressures come to rest on Jacob Dutton’s shoulders. The way he deals with them is distinct. So Taylor has written me a matrix for a character which I feel very confident and feel lucky to have the opportunity to express.”

Outsider then asked Ford about why Jacob might succeed where his younger brother James, played in 1883 by Tim McGraw, failed. “I can’t conceive of Tim McGraw’s character as having failed. I would say that the circumstances overwhelmed him. It’s not a flaw of his character. The same Dutton steel is in Jacob that there was in the character Tim played.” In response to another question from Outsider about what sets Jacob apart from other characters he’s played, Ford said simply, “He’s Jacob Dutton. It’s a concrete character that I find realistic and intriguing to give expression to.”

Taste of Country asked Ford to dive into his process for creating the character of Jacob. “There are many important aspects of the creation of a character,” Ford explained. “The first one that comes to you when you’ve agreed to play a character is the physical expression of his characteristics — the costume. Once I find the costume, I am part of the way to finding the man, and I was helped in the selection of a costume by very talented people.”

“Then,” Ford continued, “the way the character is written, I began to see that Taylor had created an architecture that I, once I recognized the architecture of things, I could see that the story was built on hinge moments in the character’s life. Since I know which way the hinge was turning and where we’re going, I was seeing that a lot of the development was being done for me by Taylor, with the usual work of an actor trying to have to phase himself through a story was nailed down tight and that really, to be honest, I could just be there and be real in that circumstance, as much as possible, and it would do the job.”

“There’s not a context,” he explained, “in which performance per se is very valuable. Cowboys are resolute, and they’re stern, and they’re tough. We know that about cowboys. Taylor has given me opportunity to express it in contexts that we don’t see very often. It’s so well written. The challenge is living up to the character, and I’ve enjoyed very much that process, working with Taylor.”

At the end of the roundtable, Ford addressed what makes his 1923 character the exploration of the Western genre unique. “I think he puts the mythology — the cowboy myth and American history — under the tension of truth,” Ford explained. “There’s a degree of distance between what America represents itself as and how it behaves. While we may be ambitious for the representation, we’re living in the reality, and Jacob Dutton has hard choices to make, and he makes those hard choices like an animal with his back against the wall. It’s very interesting — to me.”

1923 premieres Dec. 18 on Paramount+.