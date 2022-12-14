1923 Harrison Ford & Helen Mirren New Images For Yellowstone

Yellowstone prequel stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren are a happy couple in new 1923 promo images. Ford and Mirren are leading the latest entry into Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone expanded universe, which is set 40 years after previous prequel 1883 and will focus on the Dutton family working to keep their new homestead and protect their family from various early 20th century threats. The two stars are joined in the prequel by Aminah Nieves, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Michelle Randolph, Darren Mann, and Timothy Dalton, among others.

Entertainment Weekly has unveiled new images for the Yellowstone prequel series, showcasing sepia-toned portraits of several of the series leads, with a focus on Ford and Mirren. Given 1923‘s reportedly darker tone, the new photos are some of the first promo materials from the show that feature Ford and Mirren’s characters Jacob and Cara Dutton in a happier light, with the couple smiling softly in a few of the portraits. In addition, the new images display more personality for many of the spinoff characters, offering hints about the dynamics within this generation of Duttons based on their body language and expressions. See the photos below:

1923 Could Be The Next Yellowstone-Level Hit

Yellowstone premiered in 2018 and is currently in its fifth season. The Kevin Costner-led series garnered mixed reviews upon its premiere, but has gone on to earn critical acclaim with subsequent seasons. Yellowstone boasted over 12 million viewers for both its season 4 and 5 premieres. While 1883 didn’t reach double digits with 4.9 million viewers upon its debut, the prequel series broke Paramount+’s record as the most-watched original series premiere on the streaming service.

1883 had a limited run that centered on the Yellowstone origin story, giving the neo-Western drama little room for expansion beyond its upcoming spinoff, 1883: The Bass Reeves Story. By contrast, 1923 is already set for a two-season run, giving it the potential to build a larger audience than the previous prequel series. In addition, the acclaim earned by 1883 and the involvement of Ford and Mirren have set 1923 up for success ahead of its debut later this month.

The myriad hardships that the next generation of Duttons will have to face in 1923, which include the Great Depression, drought, cattle thievery, pressure from Dalton’s seemingly villainous character, prohibition, and more, create an intriguing premise that may even take more than two seasons to fully unravel, making the series a promising follow-up to Yellowstone should the parent series end with season 6. The fight for the Dutton homestead may be a recurring theme across all Yellowstone properties, but the 1923 trailers have teased that the grim upcoming series will elevate the violence and stakes further than ever before as well as possibly answering some Dutton family mysteries. These intriguing hints could lead to impressive viewership numbers when 1923 premieres December 18.

