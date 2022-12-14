20 Fascinating Things I Learned This Week That Quite Literally

The song immediately became a smash hit. In fact, it remains one of the biggest selling songs of all time! “Candle in the Wind ’97” ended up selling 33 million copies, was the only song to ever be certified Diamond in the United States, and remained on the charts in Canada for three years. In the wake of Diana’s death, news footage showed people lining up outside of record stores in London to secure their own copy of the song. Despite the success, John said he will only play the song at the request of William and Harry, Diana’s children. It has not appeared on any of John’s albums, and was only released as a single. In his memoir, John wrote that he thought the song’s continued success was confusing. “It almost felt like wallowing in her death, as if the mourning for her had got out of hand,” he wrote.

View this video on YouTube

UMG / Via youtube.com

