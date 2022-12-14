7 Fun Things to Do in Austin This Weekend: Dec. 16-18

1 / Get in the Hanukkah Spirit

At Kitty Cohen’s “Get Lit” Hanukkah pop-up bar, celebrate the eight days of festivities with inspired food and drink, such as the ‘Oy fashioned,’ Star of David Chai shortbread cookie, and sliders and latkes from Jewboy Burger. Also featured at the East Side hotspot: inflatable dreidels, menorahs, and more. Get the details here. Dec. 1-30, 2211 Webberville Road

2 / Try Austin Eastciders Newest Flavor

Taste their latest cider at Austin Eastcider’s release party this weekend. While the flavor’s still TBA, guests can look forward to cocktails, live music, and more. RSVP here. Dec. 17, 1530 Barton Springs Road; 979 Springdale Road, Ste. 130

3 / Laugh with Bill Burr

The Boston comedian, Bill Burr, will be taking the stage at the Moody Center in an effort to get you laughing. With a plethora of comedy specials, television shows, and movies across platforms, his tour Slight Return is sure to get you rolling. Get tickets here. Dec. 16, 7 p.m., 2001 Robert Dedman Dr.

4 / Take Your Kids to a Beatles Concert

The Rock and Roll Playhouse presents Music of the Beatles for kids at Mohawk this weekend. Round up the family and “come together” for an all-ages experience centered on the iconic band. Snag tickets to the show here. Dec. 18, 11 a.m., 912 Red River St

5 / Enjoy Some Self-Care

During the busy holiday season take some time for yourself with a Winter Solstice Candlelight Celebration at Verbena Spa in the Austin Proper Hotel. The 90-minute candlelight yoga and meditation, accompanied by soothing sound bowls, is bound to bring light and rejuvenation into the upcoming solar year. Purchase tickets here. Dec. 18, 5:30 p.m., 600 W. Second St.

6 / Get Puppy Pictures with Santa

Celebrate your pooch this season with free Santa pictures at Hotel Vegas Kennel Club. Those 21+ can find out if their canine has been naughty or nice (while taking home IG-worthy photos of your pup). No cover; RSVP here. Dec. 17, 2-4 p.m. 1502 E 6th St

7 / Attend an Unconventional Musical

The Off-Broadway production “The Last Five Years” is not your typical love story. With only a two-person cast, the musical presents an intimate on and off again relationship between two lovers: Cathy, who tells the story backward, and Jamie, who tells the story chronologically. Buy tickets to the Ground Floor Theatre here. Dec 2-18, Springdale Road, Ste. 122