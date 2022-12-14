7 Romantic Movies Coming Out in 2023 That Need to Be on Your

You may feel sad that 2022 is coming to an end (🥲), but at least we can say that there are plenty of romantic movies coming up that will guarantee a good cry sesh.

If you’ve hit play on just about every teen romance flick that Netflix has to offer, then chances are you’re looking forward to falling in love with new characters and ‘ships in the new year. From Amazon’s adaptation of Casey McQuiston’s best-seller Red, White & Royal Blue to Reese Witherspoon returning to her room-com roots beside Ashton Kutcher in Netflix’s Your Place or Mine, there are plenty of teen movies coming up that will guarantee a good cry sesh. Love classic high school romance à la The Summer I Turned Pretty? Bookmark this page for news on Disney+’s release date for Prom Pact, a tale of a girl who has set her sights on attending Harvard, but needs the help of a charming fellow classmate to get off the waitlist. Looking for a movie that has heartstopping romance and action? Look no further than J.Lo’s latest blockbuster, Shotgun Wedding, which sees a couple’s extravagant destination wedding get hijacked by criminals. Even legendary romance songstress Celine Dion (Titanic, anyone?) pops up on this list, with the star making her acting debut in the May 2023 film Love Again.

So, grab a few blankets, pop some popcorn, and get ready to settle in with the best romantic movies 2023 has to offer.