90 Day Fiancé: Why Jamal & Veronica Seemingly Hiding Their

90 Day Fiancé franchise stars Jamal Menzies and Veronica Rodriguez appear to be dating, but there could be a few reasons they’re not ready to come out to fans. Over the past few weeks, both TLC stars have dropped minor hints about their newfound affection for each other, including the two following each other on social media. However, the rumors of their relationship really fired up after the 90 Day: The Single Life season 3 “Tell-All” episode aired.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

During the 90 Day Tell-All, host Shaun Robinson asked Veronica if the new person she was dating would join everyone today. The 37-year-old reality star smirked and responded, “You know, it’s very new,” while the cameras showed a man backstage whose hands were full of accessories. At first, 90 Day Fiancé viewers thought the person was wearing multiple rings and beaded bracelets and was nothing out of the ordinary. However, soon a few eagle-eyed fans figured out that the guy was wearing the same outfit as Jamal and was sporting the same gold, silver, and black rings.

Related: 90 Day Fiancé: Veronica’s Full-Body Revenge Photos After Weight Loss





TLC Wants To Cash In On Jamal & Veronica’s Relationship

There are a few reasons why Veronica and Jamal have kept their relationship from everyone on social media. TLC may have asked Jamal and Veronica not to announce their relationship yet, as it would spoil the surprise. As viewers know, 90 Day Fiancé producers are notorious for staging parts of couples’ on-screen relationships to generate interest. Since 90 Day Fiancé‘s Jamal and Veronica are two top cast members in 2022, their relationship has a huge potential to make the show go viral again. “I wonder if this is a storyline, another cougar one, that’s TLC is working on,” someone wrote in the Reddit thread started by u/greengoddess831.

Jamal & Veronica Might Not Be Dating

The second reason why Veronica and Jamal have kept quiet about their relationship is that they may not be dating. It’s possible that TLC edited the scene on Tell-All to misdirect the viewers from the real guy Veronica is dating. Even 90 Day Fiancé fans think this rumor is just another case of people speculating based on a misleading preview. “Have either Veronica or Jamal actually said they’re dating?? Seems like there’s no actual news,” another Redditor wrote. Besides 90 Day Fiancé‘s Jamal and Veronica following each other on social media, the two don’t comment on or like each other’s posts very often, which is either a cover-up or a sign that the two aren’t together.

Jamal & Veronica’s Families Are Unaware

Veronica and Jamal may haven’t yet disclosed their relationship to their family members and have kept it a secret until the Tell-All. For Veronica, it would be Tim, while for Jamal, it’s his famous mom, Kimberly Menzies. Some fans also feel that Tim was baffled when Shaun revealed that Veronica was dating someone new, which could hint that he had not approved of his best friend’s relationship. A Redditor pointed out, “The look on his face when she said she was dating someone new said it all.” Still, viewers would be excited to watch Jamal and Veronica on a 90 Day Fiancé spin-off if they are really dating.

More: 90 Day Fiancé: What Job Kim’s Son Jamal Does For A Living In 2022

Source: greengoddess831/Reddit