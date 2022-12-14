A family tree of humanity released in 2022 shows how we’re all

Wohns et al

IT IS one thing to work out your own family tree. It is another to create one for all of humanity. But biologists have made a start: in February, Gil McVean at the University of Oxford and his colleagues unveiled a family tree of humanity based on 3601 modern genomes and eight ancient genomes.

“Perhaps the most positive aspect of the response I’ve had is that many people are starting to see human genetic variation in terms of the underlying genealogy, through which we are all related, rather than discrete ‘populations’,” says McVean.

“Because we can now build the genealogy of everyone, we can talk about …