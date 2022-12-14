Categories
Health

A family tree of humanity released in 2022 shows how we’re all


Researchers unveiled a picture of humanity’s genealogy based on 3601 modern genomes and eight ancient genomes going back 2 million years



Humans



14 December 2022

By Michael Le Page

Visualizing inferred human ancestral lineages over time and space. Each line represents an ancestor-descendant relationship in our inferred genealogy of modern and ancient genomes. The width of a line corresponds to how many times the relationship is observed, and lines are colored on the basis of the estimated age of the ancestor.

Wohns et al

IT IS one thing to work out your own family tree. It is another to create one for all of humanity. But biologists have made a start: in February, Gil McVean at the University of Oxford and his colleagues unveiled a family tree of humanity based on 3601 modern genomes and eight ancient genomes.

“Perhaps the most positive aspect of the response I’ve had is that many people are starting to see human genetic variation in terms of the underlying genealogy, through which we are all related, rather than discrete ‘populations’,” says McVean.

“Because we can now build the genealogy of everyone, we can talk about …



