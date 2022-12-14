A third of parents plan to give their children money this

Arts and crafts sets, tablets, games consoles, and sleepwear also featured on the top 20 list of desired Christmas presents.

And it emerged that a third (32 percent) of parents plan to give their child money this year – although only 49 percent of these will opt for physical cash.

Will Carmichael, CEO of NatWest Rooster Money, which commissioned the study, said: “With the range of digital options out there, the use of cash in our day-to-day lives is dropping – and that means we need to continually evolve how we engage and manage money with our children.

“Digital forms of currency are taking on a crucial and growing role, with many parents saying these are not only easier to track, but can give kids more independence.

“We can’t predict how the format of money will continue to evolve in the future – so the point here is around choice, and giving people options depending on their age and context.

“The best thing we can do is have open conversations and engage with our kids from early on, to help them grow into healthy spenders, earners, and savers.”

The study also found a traditional 40 percent of parents prefer to give physical gifts to their kids at Christmas.

Over half of these (56 percent) do so because they think tangible gifts their kids can hold in their hands feel more special, and 29 percent believe their children understand the value of physical gifts more.