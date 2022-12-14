Aggieland Humane Society’s 12 Strays of Christmas is looking to





According to the APSCA, “Approximately 6.3 million companion animals enter U.S. animal shelters nationwide every year.” This leaves shelters understaffed and unprepared to properly take care of the amount of animals they receive from the streets and former owners who aren’t able to take care of .

Aggieland Humane Society has tried their best to make room, communication coordinator Ashley Quick explained, “As a shelter we take all pets from Brazos County and College Station and when we get a huge increase of pets, we really take the community. We ask people to foster temporarily, we have to put our dogs in our office spaces.”

This is a nationwide issue that can only be solved through community support and 12 Strays for Christmas will give residents the opportunity to adopt a furry friend for a good cause.