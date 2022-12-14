All Fortnite Winterfest presents 2022 and how to open them

Want to know how to open Fortnite Winterfest presents for the 2022 Christmas event? If you’re relatively new to the popular shooter, chances are you’ve not heard of these Winterfest events. To celebrate, you can now open one present daily to receive festive-themed gifts from now until the end of the holiday season.

Once you open these fancy Fortnite Winterfest presents, you can show them off in the battle royale game. This year there are two Fortnite skins, two gliders, two wraps, some music, a spray, a pickaxe, a contrail, an emote, an emoticon, and at least one other present the game isn’t allowing players to open just yet. The Winterfest event lasts from December 13 until January 3, ending at 6am PT / 9am ET/ 2pm GMT.

Fortnite Winterfest 2022 presents list

Because we know how much you like to peek at your presents before the big day, here are all of the Fortnite Winterfest 2022 presents you can acquire in one of the best free PC games:

Arctic Adeline skin – left stack of presents, tall green gift with a red bow.

– left stack of presents, tall green gift with a red bow. Sled Read Guff skin – left stack of presents, small gold square gift with a red bow.

– left stack of presents, small gold square gift with a red bow. Wintry Whirligig glider – right stack of presents, tall purple gift with a blue bow.

– right stack of presents, tall purple gift with a blue bow. Har-Har-Har! glider – left stack of presents, tall orange gift with a green bow.

– left stack of presents, tall orange gift with a green bow. Gringle Gift wrap – right stack of presents, tall red present with a green bow.

– right stack of presents, tall red present with a green bow. Slushy Sneak wrap – left stack of presents, square red present with a green bow.

– left stack of presents, square red present with a green bow. Where the Wind Blows lobby music – purple square gift with a silver bow.

– purple square gift with a silver bow. Rip & Tear (2016) lobby music – left stack of presents, thin red gift with a gold bow.

– left stack of presents, thin red gift with a gold bow. Season’s Guffings spray – X stack of presents, small silver present with a red bow.

– X stack of presents, small silver present with a red bow. Fa-La-La Llama back bling – right stack of presents, tall silver gift with a blue bow.

– right stack of presents, tall silver gift with a blue bow. Sledgehammer pickaxe – left stack of presents, orange rectangular gift with a red bow.

– left stack of presents, orange rectangular gift with a red bow. Ribbon contrail – right stack of presents, blue rectangular gift with a yellow bow.

– right stack of presents, blue rectangular gift with a yellow bow. Lil’ Prancer emote – left stack of presents, square purple gift with a yellow bow.

– left stack of presents, square purple gift with a yellow bow. Boom Bauble emoticon – right stack of presents, silver tall gift with a blue bow.

Note that one of the presents is being hugged by a yeti, dressed like a reindeer, napping on the floor. Clicking on the present will cause the Yeti to wave a hand, but you won’t be able to open that present just yet. Also of note is the fireplace, which gives you some supercharged experience to help with future matches. You can find plenty of other Easter Eggs hidden throughout the cabin, including ones that require you to open specific presents, so keep an eye out for them.

How to open Winterfest presents

You need to reach Cozy Lodge to open Fortnite Winterfest 2022 presents. To access Cozy Lodge, head to the main menu and make sure you don’t join a new game. At the top of the screen, there are some tabs, one of which is a present with the number of unopened presents shown. Click on this, and you’ll find the Winterfest 2022 screen.

Click Visit Lodge to enter, and click one of the stacks of presents to pick the gift of your choice. Then, hold down the E button down to open and receive the cosmetic item instantly.

That’s all of the Fortnite Winterfest 2022 presents, and some of those gifts contain items linked to other available characters in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. If you’ve not yet unlocked the Fortnite Doom Slayer skin, we have details on how to do that, as well as information about the new Fortnite weapons and every single Fortnite bounty boards locations to help you complete quests.