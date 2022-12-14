Analyst: Call of Duty Will Have a Notable Impact on Game Pass

by

William D’Angelo

Piers Harding-Rolls, the research director of Ampere Games, has said that Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard if approved could help grow video game subscription services.

“As we know, the games sector is not like other entertainment markets,” said Harding-Rolls via GamesIndustry. “In-game and DLC monetisation dominates the wider sector and is the largest part of the console market, although the monetisation share is much more even than, say, the mobile games market.

“The ability to deploy hybrid monetisation, for example subscriptions and in-game monetisation or advertising, adds to the commercial viability of services such as Game Pass. I’m not expecting subscriptions to dominate the games sector, but I do believe that adding new releases into these services gradually undermines the commercial robustness of the premium business model for console games.”

He added, “Premium games will continue to exist of course, especially the biggest titles, but I do think there is an inherent tension between these monetisation models, which is really only strongly evident in the AAA games market, centred on console.”

Harding-Rolls believes if Call of Duty is added to Xbox Game Pass on Day One it would have a notable impact on the number of subscribers for the services.

“If Call of Duty is added day-and-date to Game Pass, it will have a notable impact on subscriber numbers,” he said. “Additionally, the inclusion of Warzone with added Game Pass perks will help with engagement and retention. Call of Duty is regular and big enough to provide a meaningful bump to the subscription opportunity, which in turn may result in publishers reviewing their AAA budgets, product, and monetisation strategies.”

He added, “Activision Blizzard has been inactive in terms of bringing its games to content services so far, so the extent of positive impact is not really known. It is difficult to say whether this would amount to a tipping point in publisher attitudes towards subscription services. Commercially, there are still lots of question marks in terms of balancing the books for many publishers and the service catalogues are small compared to the broader platform game collections.”

There was a report that Microsoft offered Sony the right to add Call of Duty to its PlayStation Plus subscription service if its deal to acquire Activision Blizzard is approved. This offer would be in addition to the guarantee that Microsoft will release Call of Duty games on PlayStation, Nintendo, and Steam for the next 10 years.

Microsoft last week announced Microsoft has entered a 10-year commitment with Nintendo to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo platforms if Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard acquisition is approved.

The company offered the same deal to Valve to guarantee the series on Steam, however, Valve President Gabe Newell says he did not sign Microsoft’s long-term Call of Duty commitment has he trusts their intentions.

It was announced in January of this year Xbox Game Pass had surpassed 25 million subscribers.

