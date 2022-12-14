Anthony Joshua must prove he is ‘still world class’ in a fight

Otto Wallin is ‘staying sharp’ for a potential fight against Anthony Joshua, who must ‘show that he is still world class,’ says the Swede’s promoter Dmitriy Salita.

Joshua is yet to name his next opponent, but Salita has told Sky Sports Wallin is ‘in play’ for a possible fight against the former unified world heavyweight champion in 2023.

The New York-based southpaw is staying in peak condition over the festive season as he awaits news on a big-name bout.

Otto Wallin's promoter Dmitry Salita reveals he's in talks with Eddie Hearn about a potential bout with Anthony Joshua



“Otto is staying in the gym and sharp over the holiday season,” Salita told Sky Sports.

“The holiday gift that he wants to deliver to the fans is a fight versus Anthony Joshua.”

Wallin is the only man to take Tyson Fury the distance in recent years, a bloody points win for the British fighter in 2019, which is the only loss on his record.

“[Promoter] Eddie (Hearn) recently said that Joshua fought better opponents than Tyson,” said Salita. “Otto landed more punches on Tyson than anyone else including (Deontay) Wilder and (Wladimir) Klitschko put together.

Otto Wallin went the distance with Tyson Fury in 2019





“Active fighters are judged by activity. Otto wants to fight Tyson, Joshua wants to fight Tyson.

“To mention the names that Eddie has been referencing for Joshua, he needs to show that he is still world class, coming off two losses [to Oleksandr Usyk].

“There is no better fight for either guy.”

Could AJ be tempted by Dubois fight?

A British battle with Daniel Dubois for a version of the WBA heavyweight title could be another option for Joshua.

Trainer Shane McGuigan, who works with Dubois, told Sky Sports: “If we can have that [Anthony Joshua] fight, why not? Definitely.

“It comes down to getting people at the right time. AJ might think he’s getting Daniel at the right time when he hasn’t got the experience and potentially he might think [Dubois’] confidence might be lacking.

Boxing coach Shane McGuigan says Daniel Dubois should look to fight someone like Dillian Whyte next to get the recognition he deserves but first he must overcome an injury sustained against Kevin Lerena



“But we also would have to look at that fight and think, we’re getting him at the right time. But it’s down to Martin Bowers [Dubois’ manager] and Frank [Warren, his promoter], that are going to be matching his next move. Obviously, we sit down and we discuss it.

“No one’s ever been queuing up to fight Daniel. Especially the big names because they think, ‘I’m going to walk into heavy shots there and he’s got a puncher’s chance and what’s there really to gain from it?’

“He’s got the WBA ‘regular’ title. He’s also showed in their eyes a bit of weakness in that last fight.

“Hopefully they’ll step forward.”