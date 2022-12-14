APlace in the Sun’s Ben Hillman frustrated over ‘tricky’ search

Despite seeming unenthusiastic about the homes, the couple decided they wanted to put in an offer in the second place they saw.

Going for just over £128,000, Lynne offered them £120,000 while asking for all the furniture to be included.

Rejecting the offer, the homeowners wanted to up the price to £132,000 if they wanted the furniture to be added in the price.

After going back and forth, Lynne and Jacqueline settled for the full asking price with everything thrown in ready for them to move in straight away.

