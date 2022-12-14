Apple is mulling over multiple decisions related to the next-generation iPhone SE, according to insightful display analyst Ross Young.



Young recently said that Apple is considering displays between 5.7-inches and 6.1-inches in size from two different suppliers for the fourth-generation ‌iPhone SE‌. It is worth noting that the iPhone XR, the device that the next-generation ‌iPhone SE‌ is purportedly based on, featured a 6.1-inch display. Moreover, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously said that Apple was working on an ‌iPhone SE‌ with this exact display size.

Both the 5.7- and 6.1-inch display sizes have been rumored in the past, and Apple not yet making a final decision explains why we continue to hear about two different panel sizes.

In his most recent report on the matter, Young said that the 5.7- to 6.1-inch displays being considered by Apple feature LCD technology, just like the current ‌iPhone SE‌, but the company is also weighing up simply opting for a 6.1-inch OLED display, the likes of which have been offered on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13.

The ‌iPhone‌ X launched in 2017 as the first OLED ‌iPhone‌, and ever since the launch of the ‌iPhone 12‌ in 2020, all of Apple’s main ‌iPhone‌ models feature OLED displays. OLED display technology is more expensive than LCD, but it offers better efficiency, “true” blacks, high contrast, and high dynamic range. It is possible that OLED panels have come down in price enough for Apple to use them for the ‌iPhone SE‌, which is positioned as an entry-level device, especially as it is not set to launch for over a year.

The device is not expected to launch until 2024. Chinese site MyDrivers and and leaker Jon Prosser believe that the ‌iPhone SE‌ is set to move to an ‌iPhone‌ XR-like design in its next incarnation, which would involve eliminating the Home button and adding a “notch” cutout at the top of the display. The change seems likely since Apple’s “SE” products have always used the designs of older devices.