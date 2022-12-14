‘Are You Fabulous Gals Having Mar-Tini’s?’ – Tennis World in Awe

Martina Navratilova, the Czech-American tennis legend, has been preoccupied with her personal and romantic life since moving away from the court. The 18-time singles Grand Slam champion has been involved in a romantic relationship with the Russian former model, Julia Lemigova. Additionally, Navratilova loves to spend some quality time with her wife during various outings in Florida.

Notably, the popular couple was recently spotted on a ‘date night’ at a renowned hotel in Florida. Lemigova also shared an adorable picture with Navratilova, on her social media. As a result, a slew of fans was in awe as they reacted to the picture on social media.

Julia Lemigova shares an adorable picture with her wife, Martina Navratilova

The Russian former model took to her social media to share a picture in which she was spotted sipping martinis. Julia Lemigova and her wife, Martina Navratilova were out on a date night at the Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club, Surfside, Florida. Lemigova further added a caption on her Instagram that stated, “Who says you can’t have fun during the week? Date night with Martina 🫶🏻”

She further added the popular track, ‘Lovely Day’ by the American singer-songwriter, Bill Withers.

As a result, a slew of fans was in awe of the couple as they further lavished praise on them.

Notably, one of the fans stated, “Martina has always been a favorite and you are by far the most naturally beautiful (inside and out), classiest, and down to earth housewife. My favorite couple for sure! Cheers to you both!”

One of the fans took note of the glass of martini with a slice of cucumber in it held by Navratilova and her wife. The fan further stated, “love me a good cucumber martini enjoy”

Notably, another fan added a comment by saying, “Are you fabulous gals having Mar-tini’s!?”

A slew of other fans lavished praises by saying, “Absolutely beautiful ladies 🔥❤️xx”

“I love this date night you guys keep it up”

“My hero by your side no wonder your smiling”

Navratilova was also spotted playing tennis with her wife

The 18-time singles Grand Slam champion was previously spotted enjoying some on-court time with her partner, Julia Lemigova. The couple was spotted playing at the Miami Beach Tennis Academy. The Russian former model further shared an adorable on-court picture on her social media.

She further added a caption to make a surprising revelation about playing tennis with her wife, Navratilova. Lemigova revealed that after a period of 9 years, she has finally agreed to play the game with her tennis legend wife, Navratilova.