Armin van Buuren Launches Web3 Subscriber Community, “AAA”

Armin van Buuren has revealed the future hub of his global electronic community.

“Armin’s All Access,” otherwise known as AAA (Triple-A), will serve as the future channel for van Buuren’s direct contact with his fanbase.

The trance music icon has consistently been on the forefront of embracing nascent technologies. Most recently, van Buuren’s campaign for his single “Computers Take Over The World” saw the veteran artist embracing the future of AI-powered productivity applications, from formulating the cover art to writing the track’s press release.

“I started my journey an odd twenty years ago looking to build strong connections with people from all over the world through music,” van Buuren said in a statement shared with EDM.com. “ The pandemic caused a rift and made me realize just how important it is for me. Chatting in my Discord channel, which I launched a few months ago, took me back to the days of chatting with everyone in the IRC chat as I recorded the A State of Trance episodes, and that’s the personal touch I crave. With this brand new, Web3-based community, I want to strengthen the connection even further and connect with my fans on a truly personal level again.”

Now, AAA will embrace the power of Web3 to foster community. Upon subscribing, 6,500 of its initial members will receive an NFT designed by van Buuren alongside Dutch designer Rik Oostenbroek.

Oostenbroek boasts an impressive résumé of creating graphic materials for global brands, like Apple and Porsche, among others. But aside from his corporate experience and subsequent renown in the Web3 space, he has been a fan of van Buuren since he was a teenager.

“I have been a fan and avid listener of Armin van Buuren’s music since an early age and even snuck into one of his concerts when I was 14,” Oostenbroek explained. “He is one of my heroes, so teaming up with him is a dream come true and adds a personal touch to the project.”

The AAA community will receive first access to select van Buuren-related content, access to exclusive merchandise and much more.

