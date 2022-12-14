Categories
US

Armin van Buuren Launches Web3 Subscriber Community, “AAA” –


Armin van Buuren has revealed the future hub of his global electronic community.

“Armin’s All Access,” otherwise known as AAA (Triple-A), will serve as the future channel for van Buuren’s direct contact with his fanbase.

The trance music icon has consistently been on the forefront of embracing nascent technologies. Most recently, van Buuren’s campaign for his single “Computers Take Over The World” saw the veteran artist embracing the future of AI-powered productivity applications, from formulating the cover art to writing the track’s press release.





Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.