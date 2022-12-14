Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta had hand in Morocco World Cup success

He then hit out at football’s growing obsession with data, adding: “Possession is extraordinarily misleading – you can have 70 per-cent possession and you only shoot twice.

“There’s expected goals too: ‘We should have won, we had four expected goals!’ We’re here to win, that’s all.”

Regragui has built Morocco’s success on incredible team cohesion, perhaps akin to what Arteta has managed with Arsenal. The likes of Ziyech, Sofiane Boufal, Sofyan Amrabat and quarter-final goalscorer Youssef En-Nesyri have all been excellent.

Versatile midfielder Amrabat has been linked with a Premier League move. Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is known to be a keen admirer of the 27-year-old Fiorentina ace.