Artificial Intelligence In Drug Discovery Market is expected to

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Artificial Intelligence In Drug Discovery Market.

Jersey City, New Jersey, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verified Market Research® recently published a report, “ Artificial Intelligence In Drug Discovery Market ” By Technology (Machine Learning, Deep Learning), By Application (Cardiovascular Diseases, Immuno-oncology), By End-User (Contract Research Organizations, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Artificial Intelligence In Drug Discovery Market size was valued at USD 175.91 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 2,589.81 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 39.9 % from 2019 to 2026.

Browse in-depth TOC on “ Artificial Intelligence In Drug Discovery Market ”

202 – Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Artificial Intelligence In Drug Discovery Market Overview

Artificial intelligence is a product of computer-assisted drug development (AI). This expansion is being fueled by the widespread application of machine learning, especially deep learning, in several scientific fields as well as advancements in computer hardware and software. Unlike natural intelligence developed by animals like humans, artificial intelligence is a type of machine intelligence (AI). The study of “intelligent agents,” or systems that are aware of their environment and take actions to improve their chances of success, is known as artificial intelligence (AI). The several subfields of artificial intelligence technologies are based on particular objectives and the use of certain methods.

Conventional AI research targets include the development of thinking, information processing, planning, learning, voice recognition, sensing, and the capacity to move and control objects. One of the long-term goals of the area in general intelligence (the ability to solve any problem).

Artificial intelligence in the pharmaceutical industry has the ability to find hit and lead compounds, enhance the design of drug structures, and give quicker confirmation of the medicinal target, all of which are anticipated to increase demand. The determination of relevant interactions in medical testing is also facilitated by AI, which helps to minimize the chance of false positive results through careful parameter design. Another aspect influencing the industry’s growth is its capacity to transition pharmaceutical screening from the bench to a virtual lab, where results of a screen can be produced more rapidly and intriguing targets may be found without the need for significant experimental input and labor hours.

The enormous data sets accessible for drug research in pharmaceutical businesses, which contain millions of elements, maybe too much for artificial intelligence algorithms to handle. This is anticipated to slow the development of artificial intelligence in the drug discovery market in the very near future.

Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements that interests the client. The “Global Artificial Intelligence In Drug Discovery Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The “Global Artificial Intelligence In Drug Discovery Market” study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are NVIDIA Corporation, Deep Genomics, IBM Corporation, Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Microsoft, Google, Atomwise, Inc., Insilico Medicine, BenevolentAI, and Exscientia.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Artificial Intelligence In Drug Discovery Market into Technology, Application, End-User, and Geography.

Artificial Intelligence In Drug Discovery Market, by Technology Machine Learning Deep Learning Supervised Learning Reinforcement Learning Others

Artificial Intelligence In Drug Discovery Market, by Application

Artificial Intelligence In Drug Discovery Market, by End-User Contract Research Organizations Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Research Centers and Academic & Government Institutes

Artificial Intelligence In Drug Discovery Market, by Geography North America Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



