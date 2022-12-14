Asia-Pacific Mobile Advertising Markets Report 2022-2026:

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The “Asia-Pacific Mobile Advertising Growth Opportunities” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The study evaluates the mobile advertising industry in Asia-Pacific, focusing on in-app, mobile web, and mobile video advertising.
The base year is 2021, and the forecast period is from 2022 to 2026, with a breakdown by segment type and country.
The research identifies key market participants in the mobile advertising ecosystem and analyzes their competitive positions in the market. Geographic scope includes China, India, Singapore, and the rest of Asia-Pacific.
The rising Internet penetration and ubiquity of smartphones will contribute to the growth of mobile advertising in Asia-Pacific. Mobile advertising services in the region are growing rapidly, as advertisers, media companies, and publishers follow audiences away from traditional TV commercials and desktops.
The increased use of next-generation analytics solutions supported by artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) allows service providers to track user behavior across mobile devices and rich media platforms. The combination of data collection and analytics helps providers understand consumers’ preferences and create valuable targeting that will be useful for advertisers.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Mobile Advertising
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Key Competitors
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Ad Spending Forecast
- Ad Spending Forecast Analysis
- Ad Spending Forecast by Country
- Ad Spending Forecast Analysis by Country
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: In-App Advertising
- Growth Metrics
- Ad Spending Forecast
- Ad Spending Forecast by Country
- Forecast Analysis and Market Trend
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Mobile Web Advertising
- Growth Metrics
- Ad Spending Forecast
- Ad Spending Forecast by Country
- Forecast Analysis and Market Trend
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Mobile Video Advertising
- Growth Metrics
- Ad Spending Forecast
- Ad Spending Forecast by Country
- Forecast Analysis and Market Trend
6. Key Competitors and Industry Participants Assessment
- Company Profile Assessment
- Alibaba
- Alphabet
- AppLovin
- Baidu
- ByteDance
- InMobi
- Kakao
- Meta (Facebook)
- Mobvista
- Tencent
7. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Decentralization Advertising
- Growth Opportunity 2: Mobile Game Advertising
- Growth Opportunity 3: Metaverse Advertising
8. The Last Word
- Conclusions and Recommendations
- The 3 Big Predictions
9. Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gmkepf
