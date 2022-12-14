Aston Villa players at icy lake where three boys died in Solihull

Aston Villa players have visited the Solihull lake where three children died earlier this week.

Team members Tyrone Mings and John McGinn arrived at Babbs Mill lake earlier today, just days after emergency services plucked three boys aged eight, 10 and 11 from its icy waters.

The players joined locals as they placed floral tributes at the site, with a message reading “RIP from all at AVFC”.

Pictures showed them standing solemly at the site near Fordbridge Road, where they peered through a sea of flowers, soft toys, balloons and notes.

Their presence follows an outpouring of support for the local Solihull community and follows appearances from other high-profile figures.

Representatives from nearby Birmingham City FC also stopped to pay tribute earlier this week.