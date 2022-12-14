AXS, MANA, Among Top-performing Metaverse Coins in Last 24 Hours



Metaverse utility tokens contributed significantly to the $27 billion surge in the crypto market.

AXS trades at $7.95, gaining over 7% in 24 hours, with the highest trading volume.

ICP has fallen 99% from its $700 all-time high in May 2021.

The global crypto market saw a $27 billion inflow in the last 24 hours, and the utility coins of the Metaverse took a substantial part of the increase. The current market cap of all Metaverse tokens is $5.79 billion, with a significant 2% growth.

Below are the top-performing coins, according to market data from CoinGecko.

AXS trades at $7.95, gaining over 7% in 24 hours, with the highest trading volume among other metaverse coins. AXS is the third-largest coin in the Metaverse by market cap. During the Covid-19 epidemic, Axie Infinity stormed the crypto world, becoming the most significant play-to-earn game, paving the way for Sandbox and Decentraland.

Decentraland (MANA)

Decentraland MANA’s 24-hours tradin …

