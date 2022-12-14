Baldur’s Gate 3 Adds Paladins And Reworks Reactions In The Last

The last content patch before Baldur’s Gate 3’s August 2023 release adds the Paladin class, reworked Reactions, and the ability to reach level five.
As fans of Dungeons and Dragons may know, Paladins are bound by an oath. In Baldur’s Gate 3, you can take one of two oaths. The first, Oath of the Ancient, sees you pledge to preserve the natural world; you can call upon your oath to cast Healing Radiance and heal nearby allies. The second, Oath of Devotion, requires you to pledge to protect justice and order. You can call on this oath to cast Holy Rebuke. This spell surrounds an ally with an aura that deals 1d4 damage to anyone that melee attacks them. Paladins of any subclass can spend a spell slot to cast Divine Smite and add radiant damage to weapon damage.