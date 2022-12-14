Barbara Windsor’s husband called ‘gold digger’ despite star’s £1m

Scott Mitchell, 59, revealed how fans of his late wife, Dame Barbara Windsor, would often accuse him of being a “gold digger”. However, the actor set the record straight during a recent interview on the What if? Podcast with Lorraine Kelly and her daughter Rosie.

Scott explained that despite the horrible accusations he received, the late actress was £1 million in debt at the time.

Scott admitted: “We knew it was going to be difficult to be together, but we just wanted to be together, so we just said we’d take it – whatever came at us we’d take it.”

Rosie then asked: “How did you deal with people who were calling you a gold digger and were being quite horrible, to be honest?”

Scott explained: “I think personally at that time my confidence wasn’t great, in actual fact.

