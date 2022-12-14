Bell County Genealogical Society to hold potluck

The Bell County Genealogical Society will hold its annual holiday potluck at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, in the meeting room on the third floor of the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
The December program will be “Sharing our Multicultural Heritage” and members are asked to bring a dish that represents their heritage. Members may give an explanation of their dish and are encouraged to bring a family heirloom for “show and tell.” Because of time constraints, members will be asked to limit their explanation time to no more than five minutes per presentation.
