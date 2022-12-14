Below Deck fans threaten boycott if Captain Lee replaced

Viewers were stunned when Captain Lee Rosbach, the face of the Below Deck franchise, announced he would be stepping down from the popular reality series during its 10th season. The rumour mill quickly started speculating who could be coming in to replace him. Still, fans have almost unanimously agreed they won’t be happy if a certain captain from Bravo’s hit spin-off Below Deck Mediterranean makes the leap.

Below Deck viewers have threatened to stop watching the series if Captain Sandy Yawn is brought in to replace Captain Lee.

Earlier this week, the stalwart skipper, aged 73, confirmed he would be quitting the series midway through the current charter to focus on his health.

He had previously taken charge of the latest luxury superyacht, the St David, but a replacement is expected to take the lead next week.

However, it’s currently unknown if the series has already found its permanent replacement, or if a temporary captain will be brought in before the final decision is made.

