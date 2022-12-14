Big Apple Buzz | Al Roker recovering from blood clots,

And Just Like That star Sarah Jessica Parker, her husband Matthew Broderick and their three children, James, 20, and 13-year-old twin daughters, Tabitha and Marion, attended the Broadway premiere of Some Like It Hot on Dec. 11, reports OK! Parker, best know for her Sex and the City character Carrie Bradshaw, shared her family’s experience at the theater on Instagram with a video of the play’s curtain calls, stating, “OPENING NIGHT, @somelikeithotmusical!!! This is how it feels The Shubert Theatre 8 shows a week! Wowza!!!” SJP concluded with, “Congratulations to the entire cast, crew, creative team for a most joyful night in the theater! Special love to @scottwittman and @marc_shaiman! So proud! x, SJ.”………

Law & Order: Organized Crime star Christopher Meloni lent his support to this year’s #GivingTuesday, the globally recognized day of giving back raising awareness of the impact of Lyme Disease and the role of Global Lyme Alliance (GLA). The actor recently attended the GLA Global Gala in support of the nonprofit’s 7th annual event which raised over $1.85 million this past October at Cipriani 42nd Street. For #GivingTuesday, Meloni posted a video on his Social Media in support of the nonprofit as a starting point to encourage fundraising on behalf of those suffering with Lyme and other tick-borne diseases……..

Al Roker made an appearance on The Today Show on Dec. 12 from the kitchen of his apartment on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, to let his colleagues know how his recovery from his second hospital stay due to blood clots in his arms and legs is going, reports People. The popular weather anchor told Savannah Guthrie, Craig Melvin, Dylan Dreyer and Hoda Kotb, “It’s been a tough slog, I’m not going to deny this. This has been the hardest one yet- and you know, I’ve had my fair share of surgeries. But it gives you a profound sense of gratitude for this outpouring of prayers and thanks. I’m a very fortunate person.” Roker told his crew he wasn’t sure when he was coming back to work because he had to take his time to get his strength back, but added that he cooked dinner on Dec. 11…….

After performing at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 10, Lizzo is returning to the Big Apple as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live Dec. 17, following Yeah Yeah Yeah’s guitarist and keyboardist Nick Zinner being diagnosed with pneumonia, according to People. The show will still feature Austin Butler as the host with Lizzo providing musical numbers. Lizzo, in a statement said her upcoming appearance on the episode is an “honor.” The Grammy winner acted as the host and musical guest when she last appeared on SNL back in April……..

We Hear

Along with Sex & the City creator Candace Bushnell, Anna Rothschild hosted a fabulous soiree on Dec. 8 at the opening night party of the new Shanghai Bar & Lounge, located inside of Hutong New York, on Lexington Avenue on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. The festivities began with a private dinner for 25 people, then moved up to the lounge where Bushnell celebrated her 64th birthday. Guests included Jean Shafiroff, Ramona Singer, Page Six senior reporter/”Extra” correspondent Carlos Greer, Danny Baker Jr, Patty Raynes, Ivy Getty, Julia Haart, Lady Lilliana Cavendish and Susan Gutfreund …….

Billionaire heir art entrepreneur Andy Valmorbida, whose clients include Jimmy Iovine, Alicia Keys, Leonardo Di Caprio and others, has announced the re-launch of Valmorbida & Co, reports OK! The art space will be located at his Upper East Side location on Madison Avenue. …..

Sightings

Jessica Chastain at the Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit on Dec. 8…….

Dua Lipa strolling through Chelsea on Dec. 10………