Bohren ends career as grid coach

By STEVE RUMAN

Correspondent

The year was 1965.

Lyndon Johnson was president of the United States. Gas prices averaged 31 cents per gallon. The albums “Help!” and “Rubber Soul” kept The Beatles at the top of the charts. With the first Super Bowl still a season away, the Green Bay Packers defeated the Cleveland Browns, 23-12, in the NFL Championship Game.

At Ohio High School in Ohio, Ill., Bill Bohren — who had just earned his master’s degree at Illinois State University — is hired to guide both the football and basketball programs. Bohren tells himself that his coaching future will be dictated by whichever program enjoys the greatest success during his rookie season as a head coach.

“That was a different time,” Bohren said. “I remember going out on Friday afternoons with three or four of my players to line the field before the games. The lines were crooked as heck, but we just wanted to play football.

“Back then, as a coach, you did it all.”

That fall, Ohio High’s football team began the season 0-2. The team then reeled off eight straight wins to finish 8-2, and Bohren never looked back.

From that point on, he completely dedicated his life to the gridiron.

Fifty-seven years, more than a dozen programs and 309 wins later, Bohren is calling it a career.

On Tuesday, Bohren — who turned 88 in July — informed Mathews school officials that he was stepping down after guiding the Mustangs football program for the past two years.

This fall, Bohren led Mathews to an 8-3 season, including a second straight playoff appearance. His Mustangs were 6-4 in 2021.

“My vision is failing, and it would be just too difficult to do the everyday things that a coach does in order to run a successful program,” Bohren said. “This is tough because we have so much coming back. We only lost three seniors. Our sophomore class is really good. (Mathews athletic director) Mike Palumbo has given our program everything we’ve asked for. And we went out of our way to upgrade our schedule.

“I really thought I could make it one more year, but I can’t cheat the kids.”

A native of Ambridge, Pa., Bohren spent six years coaching in Illinois before making his way to Ohio. He has served as a head coach at Ottowa-Glandorf, Steubenville, Portsmouth, Lakeview, Boardman, Butler (Pa.), Salem, Niles, LaBrae, Southington and Mathews.

He also recently served as an assistant at Champion and Niles.

Bohren’s two-year stint at Mathews mimicked what he has accomplished throughout his career.

At Steubenville, Bohren’s 1976 Big Red team finished 7-1-2 — its best showing in the All American Conference. At Lakeview, Bohren compiled a 32-18 mark. At Boardman, his Spartans were 59-26 with two Steel Valley Conference titles and a trip to the Division I state title game.

Bohren inherited a Salem program that went 3-17 in the two years prior to his arrival. Under Bohren, the Quakers were 12-8 while winning their first league title in 104 years. At Niles, he won a pair of league titles and made two trips to the playoffs — including Niles’ only regional final appearance in 2000.

Bohren compiled a 46-46 record at LaBrae, including two trips to the postseason. In the three years prior to Bohren’s arrival, the Vikings were 3-27.

When Bohren arrived at Mathews in 2021, half of his roster was freshmen.

“Bill’s stint at Mathews is the icing on the cake,” Niles coach Jim Parry said. “Before he came to Mathews, there were whispers of canceling football and immediately he brought the program back to life. It’s a microcosm of what he has done his whole career.”

Palumbo noted that Bohren has made “a lasting impact on the players, community and the game of football” during his short time at the school.

“In his time here, coach Bohren led the team in victory on and off the field,” Palumbo said. “He instilled in his players a love for the game and a sense of teamwork and sportsmanship. He also mentored countless young athletes, helping them to develop their skills and reach their full potential.”

Bohren recently was named Trumbull County Coach of the Year. He also is a member of the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

“I’ve been fortunate that I’ve been able to coach in real football towns,” Bohren said. “In Steubenville, you can walk into a store and any old lady in there will tell you the score of last week’s Big Red game. I’ve always said that in Niles they’ll name a street after a football coach one week, then the next week they’ll chase you out of town.

“But those are the types of communities you want to coach in. You want that type of passion in the community because it’s going to create passionate football players.”

Bohren noted that during his 57-year career, he doesn’t recall missing any practices. A health-related issue did keep him from one game while at Niles.

“My whole thing is, what do I do now with all my time,” Bohren said. “I loved all the aspects of coaching, from the weight room to the preparation and paperwork to painting the locker room floor. That’s what bothers me, missing all of that.

“I’ve had fifty-seven years of doing what I love to do. It’s been a great ride.”

