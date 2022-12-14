bpost has implemented an artificial intelligence (AI) solution for parcel sorting from software company Covariant in its Brussels X (BX) facility in Belgium. ‘)

The BX sorting center has a parcel sorting machine that can handle 25,000 parcels an hour. In bpost’s current system, every parcel for sorting passes through the camera tunnel, where it is photographed from multiple angles, then the barcode is scanned, and the weight and dimensions are taken. The new development builds on this method. It captures the characteristics of parcels that the cameras had previously not been able to pick up. This primarily concerns parcels that are laid on top of each other. Those parcels will now be redirected to a special chute where they can be handled separately. This development can also identify the packaging method, which means that plastic bags can be redirected straight to a dedicated chute for shipping.

