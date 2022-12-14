Brand-new Norwegian Prima cruise ship now sailing from Port

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — The newest cruise ship calling Port Canaveral home arrived to the Space Coast this week.

The Norwegian Prima, which will sail round-trip Caribbean cruises through March 2023, departed on its first cruise from Port Canaveral on Sunday.

The ship will make stops in Mexico, Jamaica, Honduras, as well as visits to Norwegian Cruise Line’s exclusive resort-style destinations – Harvest Caye in Belize and Great Stirrup Cay, the Company’s 270-acre private island in the Bahamas.

This year, Port Canaveral will welcome more NCL ships than ever before, including Norwegian Escape, Norwegian Getaway, Norwegian Joy, Norwegian Gem and Norwegian Prima, the newest ship of any cruise line to visit the port.

Norwegian Prima is the first of six vessels in the cruise line’s Prima Class, the brand’s first new class of ships in nearly 10 years.

“We are thrilled to welcome home Norwegian Prima to Port Canaveral, the first ship in an all-new class for Norwegian Cruise Line,” stated Port CEO, Captain John Murray.

