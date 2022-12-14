British oil rig worker dead and another fighting for life in

A British oil rig worker has passed away and other has been seriously injured in a mysterious accident aboard a Qatari oil rig. Operated by a Scottish company, it is understood the two men worked in the operation of remotely operated vehicles. Colleagues of the two men have claimed that one was found dead in their room and another was seriously injured. The news has been broken to the relatives of the deceased whilst the other fights for their life in hospital.
In a statement, a Foreign Office spokesman said: “We are supporting the family of a British man who has died and a man who has been injured in Qatar and are in contact with the local authorities.”
“It’s understood police officers were flown out to the rig in a helicopter and then locked it down.”
Meanwhile, an office from Qatara’s Ministry of Interior said: “Law enforcement authorities are investigating a 12 December incident at an off shore facility
“The incident involved three British nationals working for a contractor company. One individual sustained fatal injuries, another was hospitalised and released.
“A third individual has been detained as part of a criminal investigation by the relevant authorities.”
Although an investigation is now underway into what happened on the rig, the details of said accident remain unclear.
As a result, rumous are now swirling in the oil rig community about exacty what happened.
Speaking to the Sun, one oil worker said: “Everyone in the industry is talking about this.
“I can’t get my head round it. I’ve never heard anything like it in my life.
“When someone goes to work they’re supposed to come home. This is horrific.”
