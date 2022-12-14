British oil rig worker dead and another fighting for life in

A British oil rig worker has passed away and other has been seriously injured in a mysterious accident aboard a Qatari oil rig. Operated by a Scottish company, it is understood the two men worked in the operation of remotely operated vehicles. Colleagues of the two men have claimed that one was found dead in their room and another was seriously injured. The news has been broken to the relatives of the deceased whilst the other fights for their life in hospital.

In a statement, a Foreign Office spokesman said: “We are supporting the family of a British man who has died and a man who has been injured in Qatar and are in contact with the local authorities.”

“It’s understood police officers were flown out to the rig in a helicopter and then locked it down.”

Meanwhile, an office from Qatara’s Ministry of Interior said: “Law enforcement authorities are investigating a 12 December incident at an off shore facility

“The incident involved three British nationals working for a contractor company. One individual sustained fatal injuries, another was hospitalised and released.

“A third individual has been detained as part of a criminal investigation by the relevant authorities.”